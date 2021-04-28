News updates from HT: Polls over, fuel rates likely to increase again and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Polls over, fuel rates likely to increase again

Petrol and diesel prices, stationary for almost two months on account of the assembly elections in four states and one Union territory, could start seeing small increments starting as early as the end of the month, people familiar with the matter said. Reads more

Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccination registration for all above 18 opens today. How to register

All citizens above the age of 18 years can register themselves for getting vaccinated against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) starting Wednesday as the government gears up to launch the third phase of the immunisation drive on May 1. Read more

Centre increases Haryana’s daily oxygen quota

The Union government has increased the oxygen quota of Haryana from 162 MT to 232 MT a day, an official spokesperson said on Wednesday. Two days ago, Haryana urged the Centre to increase the oxygen quota to 270 MT amid the surge in Covid-19 infections in the state bordering the national capital. Read more

Irrfan Khan's son Babil reveals what actor told him in his final days: 'I'm going to die'

Ahead of the first death anniversary of Irrfan Khan, his son Babil and wife Sutapa Sikdar opened up about the late actor and revealed some of his last words. Read more

IPL assures overseas players of safe return home

IPL has assured all franchises, players, support staff and commentators that their safe exit from the bio bubble back home would be taken care of by the BCCI once the tournament was over. Read more

Mumbai Police’s ‘Melody of safety’ post wins hearts. Seen the pics yet?

Creative and important, this is how Mumbai Police often designs their social media posts. More often than not, their posts are about putting forth messages to create awareness among people. Read more

Watch: Indian Air Force carrying oxygen tankers between 7 cities amid Covid