Mumbai Police’s ‘Melody of safety’ post wins hearts. Seen the pics yet?

Creative and important, this is how Mumbai Police often designs their social media posts. More often than not, their posts are about putting forth messages to create awareness among people. They have done it again and this time with the ‘help’ of famous singers and bands. Mumbai Police has now used the names of some artists in a creative way to spread awareness about staying indoors amid the ongoing pandemic.

“The virus is 'Swift'-er than you, don't take a 'Chance'. It’s better to stay ‘Just-In’,” they wrote while sharing four images. Their post is complete with the hashtags #MelodyOfSafety, #StayHomeStaySafe, and #TakingOnCorona.

Take a look:

Since being posted some 22 hours ago, the share has already gathered more than 34,000 likes – and counting. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. A few also praised the admin behind the Instagram page of the department.

“Meeting the admin of this account is the dream. (Post covid),” wrote an Instagram user. “Don’t go out in Linkin PARK?,” shared another trying to add on to Mumbai Police’s ‘Melody of Safety’ post. “All praises for Mumbai Police creative media team. You guys are really awesome in your creative communications,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON