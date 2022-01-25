News updates from HT: President Kovind says India among top 50 innovative economies in world, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

India among top 50 innovative economies in world: President Kovind in Republic Day eve address

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday addressed the nation on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, wherein he said this is the occasion to celebrate our “Indian-ness”. Read more

In R-Day eve address, Prez Kovind says India better placed to meet challenges of future

President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday addressed the nation on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day. The President said it is this spirit of unity of being one nation that is celebrated every year on Republic Day. He said diversity and vibrancy of our democracy is appreciated worldwide. Read more

IMF trims global growth forecast; expects India’s financial sector to do better

Global economic growth will dip from 5.9% in 2021 to 4.4% in 2022, half a percentage point less than it estimated just three months ago, and 3.8% in 2023, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) noted in its World Economic Outlook released on Tuesday. Read more

'With all due respect to Ashwin…': Harbhajan analyses off-spinner's lukewarm ODI return, wants 2 ousted spinners back

Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh feels that it is time for India to look beyond Ravichandran Ashwin in the ODI format, after the veteran spinner had a lukewarm return to the format after 5 years. Read more

Rubina Dilaik says previous relationship with actor left her ‘scarred’, it took her a year to come out of that phase

Television actor Rubina Dilaik said that she was ‘scared’ of love after one of her relationships with an actor did not work out. She revealed that it took such a toll on her that she was afraid of even going out on a date with someone. Read more

