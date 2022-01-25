India among top 50 innovative economies in world: President Kovind in Republic Day eve address

President of India Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday addressed the nation on the eve of the 73rd Republic Day, wherein he said this is the occasion to celebrate our “Indian-ness”. Stating that India is currently much better placed on the global map than ever before, the President said it is “gratifying” to note that the country has secured a place among the top 50 innovative economies in the world.

Kovind said the central government has shown “relentless focus” on reforming every economic sector and providing a helping hand wherever necessary. With the government's innovative efforts, “crores of digital transactions” are being done today in India, he said.

“To reap the demographic dividend, the government has created the right environment with the National Education Policy that makes a perfect blend of traditional values and modern skills,” said the President. “It is gratifying to note that India has found a place among the top 50 innovative economies.”

“It is all the more satisfying to note that we have been able to promote merit while also stressing upon all-round inclusion,” he added.

Kovind said the “impressive economic performance” has been made possible due to improvements in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors.

“I am happy to note that our farmers, especially young farmers with small holdings, are enthusiastically adopting natural farming,” he said.

The President said small and medium enterprises have played an important role in providing employment to people and imparting impetus to the economy.

“Our innovative young entrepreneurs have set new benchmarks of success by making effective use of the start-up ecosystem. It is a testimony to the success of our country's massive and robust digital payment platform that millions of digital transactions are being done every month,” he said.

The President further said it is this spirit of unity of being one nation that is celebrated every year on Republic Day. He said the diversity and vibrancy of our democracy are appreciated worldwide.

With a word of caution amid the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic, the President said, “It (the infectious disease) has been an extraordinary challenge to humankind. I am proud to say that we have shown an unmatched resolve against the coronavirus. Doctors, nurses, and paramedics have risen to the challenge, working long hours in difficult conditions even at the risk of their lives.”