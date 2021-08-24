News updates from HT: 'Privatization for creating monopolies' says Rahul Gandhi on govt's plan and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

‘Creating monopolies...’: Rahul Gandhi’s jab on government’s monetization plan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday dubbed the Narendra Modi government's ambitious monetization scheme of public assets as an attempt to create a monopoly in critical areas that, according to the former party president, would cut down more job opportunities and wipe out the informal sector.

Mandatory 14-day quarantine: Centre issues Covid-19 norms for Afghan evacuees

The Centre said on Tuesday that those evacuated from Afghanistan would have to undergo a mandatory 14-day quarantine at ITBP's Chhawla camp near Delhi.

Didn’t allow him to eat his lunch: BJP angered over Rane’s arrest

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) expressed its anger over the arrest of Union minister Narayan Rane and alleged that he was arrested by the cops midway while he was having his lunch.

In call with Putin, PM Modi emphasises need for peace, stability in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday backed coordinated efforts to establish peace and stability in Afghanistan in order to ensure security across the region.

‘Anything is possible’: Virat Kohli on Ashwin’s inclusion for 3rd Test, says ‘we’ll go in with the right combination’

India captain Virat Kohli has hinted that the visitors are likely to go unchanged in the third Test against England which gets underway in Leeds on Wednesday. However, he also added that India might try playing offspinner Ravichandran Ashwin because of the pitch.

Debina Bonnerjee recalls she and her husband Gurmeet Choudhary 'had no work for three years' before Ramayan

Television actor Debina Bonnerjee has recalled that she and her husband and actor Gurmeet Choudhary 'had no work for three years' before they starred in Ramayan. She also said that they didn't have money either.

Troubled by brain fog? Ayurvedic tips to boost your brain power

Are you finding it difficult to concentrate of late or forgetting things? It may be because of brain fog that could affect you post Covid, or due to general anxiety and stress.




