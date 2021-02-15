News updates from HT: Priyanka Gandhi demands release of Disha Ravi and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Priyanka Gandhi demands release of Disha Ravi

Bengaluru-based climate activist Disha Ravi’s arrest has led to widespread condemnation from the opposition as Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday demanded the release of the 22-year-old. Read more

'England are not behind because of the pitch': Mark Butcher feels Chennai Test is 'beyond England'

Former batsman Mark Butcher is not a fan of the turning Chepauk surface, but believes that is not the reason England find themselves behind India in the second Test in Chennai. Read more

Bombay Begums trailer: Pooja Bhatt, Amruta Subhash are queens and victims of a relentless world. Watch

The first trailer for Netflix' upcoming drama, Bombay Begums is out. Starring Pooja Bhatt in the lead, the show marks her comeback to acting after many years. Read more

Man's proposal to partner after moving to new house may make you say aww

If you spend enough time on social media, chances are you’ve seen quite a few proposal videos. Case in point, this video which shows a man proposing to his partner the day they moved to their new home. Read more

Disha Ravi case: Opposition attacks govt; BJP leader compares activist to Kasab

A massive row has broken out over the arrest of 22-year-old activist Disha Ravi in the ‘toolkit’ case. Several Congress leaders lashed out at the Modi government and called for the immediate release of the activist. Watch here