News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi's 5 guarantees in Assam election rally and all the latest news

Assam polls: Rahul Gandhi outlines five Congress guarantees in Dibrugarh

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said at Assam's Dibrugarh that the party would guarantee ₹365 daily wage to tea workers, and promised non-implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), five lakh jobs, 200 units of free electricity and ₹2,000 for housewives if the party comes to power. Read more

Covid-19 transmission on flight from New Delhi, in hotel corridor, finds New Zealand study

The transmission of coronavirus occurred on an international flight, in a hotel corridor, and then to household contacts despite the efforts taken by authorities to isolate and quarantine patients, New Zealand researchers have found. Read more

Shreyas Iyer makes his World Cup case with one of the best innings of his career

How does a relatively old-school batsman like Shreyas Iyer stand out in India’s T20I side, one that is bursting with an abundance of batting riches and competing not just against England but also with each other for T20 World Cup spots? Read more

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar movie review: Parineeti Chopra, Arjun Kapoor reunite in Dibakar Banerjee's two-hour snooze-fest

You'd expect a suspense thriller or a dark comedy to keep you intrigued from start to finish, but Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar misses the plot despite having so much to explore. Read more

Hina Khan in ₹10k crop top and skirt soaks up the sun in Maldives, see pics

Hina Khan is back in the Maldives and having a lot of fun. The actor loves to holiday in the land of beaches and we can totally understand why after looking at the serene background in her pictures. Read more

Skoda Kushaq a worthy rival to Creta and Seltos? Five key highlights

Skoda Kushaq has been officially unveiled for the Indian auto market, one where mid-size SUVs are quite the craze and is a field currently dominated by Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Tata Harrier. Read more

Did you ever get ‘katora cut’ hairstyle? Nandita Das’ post may remind you of it

Nandita Das recently took to Instagram to share a throwback picture from her childhood. The image shows the actor-director with her cousins and her brother. Read more

‘There will be a West India company..’: Congress on Insurance Amendment Bill

Congress lashed out at the Modi government and accused Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman of misleading the house over the provisions of the Insurance Amendment Bill. Watch here



