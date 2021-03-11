News updates from HT: Rahul Gandhi says govt failed to implement Manual Scavenging Act and all the latest news
Govt failed to implement Manual Scavenging Act 'badly': Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday blamed the Centre for badly implementing the Manual Scavenging Act of 2013. Read More
‘Just like we discuss Palestine’: Tharoor on farm stir debate in UK parliament
Days after a row over a debate on the protest by Indian farmers in the UK parliament. Read More
NHRC recommends alert system to trace missing children in India
An early warning system should be developed in India on the lines of America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response (AMBER) Alert to trace the missing, runaway, trafficked, and abducted children, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has recommended. Read More
Roohi movie review: Rajkummar Rao-Varun Sharma's equation stands out in convoluted film, Janhvi Kapoor is average
After Amar Kaushik's 2018 film Stree emerged winner at the box office, and set new benchmark for horror comedies in Bollywood. Read More
Deepika Padukone twins with Ranveer in tracksuit and bucket cap worth Rs.15k
Known for her impeccable acting skills, sartorial sense and her awe-generating dance moves, Deepika Padukone, recently made headlines. Read More
Citroen is testing entry-level SUV for India, may rival Brezza, Venue and Sonet
French auto major Citroen has entered the Indian market with its flagship C5 Aircross SUV. Read More
Watch: Ranveer Singh’s surprise cameo in Deepika Padukone's Buss It challenge
Deepika Padukone took on the Buss It challenge, a new trend viral on socal media. Watch