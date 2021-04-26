News updates from HT: Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayan region this week, and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Rain, thunderstorms likely over western Himalayan region this week

There is likely to be widespread rainfall over the western Himalayan region from April 27, according to India Meteorological Department. Read more

West Bengal polls Phase 7: PM Modi urges citizens to vote, be mindful of Covid-19

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday urged citizens to exercise their universal franchise as voting began in the seventh phase of the West Bengal assembly election at 7am. He also reminded voters to follow the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) protocols. Read more

Airlines brace for turbulence amid wave of new travel bans

The revival of international flight operations from India is expected to be further delayed, with several countries imposing restrictions on travel to and from the country in a bid to contain the spread of the coronavirus. Read more

Odisha announces free vaccine for 19.3mn people in 18-45 years group

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday announced free vaccination for nearly 19.3 million residents, aged between18 and 45 years, in the third phase of the Covid-19 inoculation drive, at an estimated cost of ₹2,000 crore. Read more

Oscars 2021 LIVE updates: Irrfan Khan honoured at the 93rd Academy Awards, Nomadland wins Best Picture

An Oscars ceremony unlike any other began Monday morning, with history on the line in major categories and a telecast that has been completely retooled for the pandemic. Read more

R Ashwin pulls out of IPL 2021 to help family fight against Covid 19

Delhi Capitals off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin pulled out of the ongoing season of Indian Premier League 2021 on Sunday to support his family amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic in the country. Ashwin, in a tweet, announced his decision, after DC defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the first Super-Over of the season. Read more

Watch: India’s Covid battle: Burj Khalifa lights up in tricolor to show support﻿