News updates from HT: Red alert in MP, Rajasthan; heavy rains in Bihar, Bengal and all the latest news

Red alert in MP, Rajasthan; heavy rains to lash Bengal, Bihar over weekend

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for east and west Madhya Pradesh and eastern Rajasthan, predicting heavy rains over the weekend. With monsoon wading in the eastern part of India, a well-marked low-pressure area hangs over the state of West Bengal and is expected to move westwards towards Jharkhand and Bihar, bringing heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning this weekend.

India, China to hold 12th round of talks today on LAC standoff

Top Indian and Chinese commanders will hold the 12th round of military talks in the Ladakh sector on Saturday to cool tensions between the two countries that have been locked in a border row for almost 14 months, officials familiar with the developments said on Friday.

Mizoram police file FIR against Assam CM Himanta

Mizoram Police registered an FIR against Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and six top state officials on charges of attempt to murder and assault, people aware of developments said on Friday, marking an escalation in tensions simmering between the northeastern neighbours days after violent border clashes killed seven people.

As ruckus continues in House, govt says Oppn raking up a ‘non issue’

Opposition leaders, who have disrupted proceedings in Parliament over the alleged surveillance of Indian citizens through Israeli Pegasus spyware, should not focus on “non-serious issues” but raise “important people-related issues”, parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi said in Lok Sabha on Friday.

Covid-19 origin probe ‘driven by science, without taking sides’, says WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) Emergencies expert Dr. Michael Ryan spoke on the probe into Covid-19 origin. Speaking during a briefing, Dr. Ryan said that WHO’s investigation into the origins of the virus “has always been driven by science”. Dr. Ryan also asked not to politicise the probe. “We are trying to control Covid-19 and to establish the origins of the virus,” Dr. Ryan said.

Pakistan's Kamran Akmal reacts to India batsman Sanju Samson's poor show in Sri Lanka

Veteran Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has expressed his disappointment over Sanju Samson’s dismal batting show in the three-match T20I series that Sri Lanka won 2-1 on Thursday. A depleted Indian team had only five batters available for the final two games but none of them could stand against the host bowling attack.

Malaika Arora in one-shoulder gold gown with thigh-baring slit is a fashion goddess

Actor and television personality Malaika Arora's past sartorial choices have proved one thing: her style is anything but boring. And testimony to this statement is her latest look from the sets of the reality TV show Supermodel of the Year 2, where she is appearing as a judge. Malaika slipped into a red-carpet-ready golden dress to shoot for a promo of the show, and the pictures are just mind-blowing.

Bigg Boss OTT’s first confirmed contestant is Neha Bhasin, says ‘yeh awaaz kisi se darti nahi’. Watch promo

Singer Neha Bhasin has been revealed as the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT, a six-week digital series hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar that will air on Voot ahead of the televised version of the show, Bigg Boss 15. On Friday night, Neha’s participation in the show was announced with a short promo.

