News updates from HT: Reports suggest Taliban will use suicide bombers at border and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion at 9pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Taliban to deploy suicide bombers at borders; eye on Tajikistan: Report

The Taliban have created an exclusive battalion of suicide bombers to be deployed at the borders of the country, especially in the Badakhshan province which is at the border between Afghanistan and Tajikistan, reports said. Deputy governor of the province Mullah Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi said the battalion is named Lashkar-e-Mansoori, or "Mansoor army". [Read more…]

Next round of military talks with China on LAC row soon, says Army chief Gen Naravane

Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane on Saturday said that the next round of military talks with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to cool tensions along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh could take place in the second week of October. [Read more…]

'Comedy of errors': Amarinder Singh replies to Surjewala

Punjab's former chief minister Amarinder Singh on Saturday lashed out at the Congress amid the political crisis and accused it of spreading "preposterous lies... in a clear bid to cover up their mishandling of the crisis in the state." Singh also said that Congress is "in total state of panic" ahead of the legislative assembly elections. [Read more…]

'When it comes to projects...': Sharad Pawar praises Nitin Gadkari

At a time when speculations about the rift of the partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi government are rife, NCP chief Sharad Pawar showered praises on BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari saying Gadkari is a great example of how a people's representative can work for the development of the country. Pawar also said that he came to the event only because it was Nitin Gadkari's project and Gadkari wanted him to be present. [Read more…]

Experts laud Merck's Covid-19 drug molnupiravir. All you need to know

Merck & Co’s molnupiravir, the Covid-19 pill, claims to help nations which are struggling to vaccinate their citizens. According to an analysis based on a late-stage trial conducted by Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics LP, the pill reduced the risk of hospitalisation or death by 50%, news agency Bloomberg reported. [Read more…]

'We have struggled with our batting this season': Rohit explains MI's shortcomings in IPL 2021

The Mumbai Indians (MI) cannot catch a break in the UAE leg of IPL 2021. Out of five matches in the second half of the season, they have lost four and have hurt their chances of making the Playoffs. Following MI's latest defeat on Saturday, by four wickets against Delhi Capitals (DC), skipper Rohit Sharma elaborated on where his team is going wrong. [Read more…]

Nagarjuna reacts to Samantha Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya’s ‘unfortunate’ split

Nagarjuna Akkineni has issued a statement after his son Naga Chaitanya and daughter-in-law Samantha Akkineni announced their separation. Taking to Twitter, he said that she ‘will always be dear’ to the family. [Read more…]

Hives: 4 effective tips to treat the skin rash as per Ayurveda

Hives or urticaria are a red, raised, itchy skin rashes that may be triggered due to an allergic reaction. Due to the allergic reaction, the body releases a protein called histamine. When this is released, the tiny blood vessels known as capillaries in the body release fluid. The fluid accumulates in the skin and causes a rash. [Read more…]