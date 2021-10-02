'When it comes to Gadkari's projects...': Sharad Pawar praises Nitin Gadkari

At a time when speculations about the rift of the partners of Maha Vikas Aghadi government are rife, NCP chief Sharad Pawar showered praises on BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari saying Gadkari is a great example of how a people's representative can work for the development of the country. Pawar also said that he came to the event only because it was Nitin Gadkari's project and Gadkari wanted him to be present.

"I remember that before Gadkari took over this responsibility (of the ministry of road transport and highways), about 5,000 km of work had been done. But after he took over, the figure has crossed 12,000 km," the NCP chief said at the inauguration project at Ahmednagar in Maharashtra where Gadkari was also present at the dais.

"I am attending this function because I was told that Gadkari was going to inaugurate many projects in Ahmednagar which would solve long-pending issues of the city, and he wants me to be present," Pawar said.

Pawar said that most of the times nothing happens after the stone-laying ceremony of a project is over but this is not true for a project that Gadkari is overseeing. "But when it comes to Gadkari's projects, within a few days of the function one sees the work starting," Pawar said.

Gadkari and Sharad Pawar share a close bond beyond politics on which Gadkari spoke on an earlier occasion. "Once (Samajwadi Party leader) Mulayam Singh asked me how was it that I and Sharad Pawar were seen together at Murli Manohar Joshi's felicitation in Parliament though we are from rival parties. I told him that in Maharashtra, politics happens only during elections, afterwards we become friends," Gadkari had said.

Road and transport minister Nitin Gadkari is mostly busy reviewing the works of his ministry. At such an event recently in Haryana where he went to review the progress of the New Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, he said he managed to keep himself busy with work during the lockdown. He delivered so many lectures online that he now earns ₹4 lakh from his YouTube channel per month, he said. One of Nitin Gadkari's next projects is to make it mandatory for all vehicle manufacturers to make flex-fuel engines.