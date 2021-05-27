News updates from HT: S Jaishankar arrives in Washington DC to meet US Secretary of State and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Jaishankar arrives in Washington DC, to meet defence secretary Lloyd Austin

External affairs minister S Jaishankar, who is currently on a visit to the United States, arrived in Washington DC on Wednesday for a series of meetings with key officials of the Biden administration including secretary of state Antony Blinken. Read More

Antigua won't accept Mehul Choksi back as he has citizen rights, says PM Browne

Fugitive diamantaire Mehul Choksi, apprehended in Dominica, is likely to be repatriated straight to India as Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister Gaston Browne told news agency ANI that Antigua will not accept him back. Read More

Cyclone Yaas weakens into a deep depression over Jharkhand

After wreaking havoc in Odisha and West Bengal on Wednesday, Cyclone Yaas gradually weakened into a deep depression on Thursday, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said. Read More

India vs New Zealand WTC final: Kapil Dev bats for best of three World Test Championship finals to determine the winner

India’s 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev said he would have preferred a best of three final to determine the winner of the World Test Championship. Read More

Shanaya Kapoor shows how to style athleisure in ₹4k crop top and sweatpants

If you are looking for ways to up your wardrobe game with Gen-Z approved sartorial picks, it is time you head over to Shanaya Kapoor's Instagram account.Read More

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu says actor 'carries haute couture better' than Deepika Padukone

Actor Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra shared a tweet in her daughter's support on Wednesday. Read More



