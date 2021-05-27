Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu says actor 'carries haute couture better' than Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra wore seemingly similar outfits in two pictures but Madhu Chopra clearly had a favourite.
Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra wore seemingly similar outfits in two pictures but Madhu Chopra clearly had a favourite.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu says actor 'carries haute couture better' than Deepika Padukone

  • Actor Priyanka Chopra's mother, Dr Madhu Chopra has reacted to a tweet comparing pictures of Priyanka and Deepika Padukone in similar looking outfits.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 27, 2021 08:23 AM IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra shared a tweet in her daughter's support on Wednesday. However, a few called her reaction 'embarrassing'.

In a recent photoshoot, Priyanka wore a snug black dress and her casual pose reminded fans of a similar photoshoot done by actor Deepika Padukone. A tabloid shared pictures of the two actors and asked everyone who wore the outfit better. Reacting to it, Madhu wrote, "Only a blind will think they are wearing same@outfit. Besides Pri always carries Haute couture better."

While Madhu's Twitter account is not verified, it is followed by Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra.


While a few fans of Priyanka agreed with her, others thought that her tweet was uncalled for and 'arrogant'. "You want a medal for that take it maybe learn a thing or two about how to carry arrogance well bcz it looks like completely wanna be," wrote a person. Another said, "Both are class. Why should Moms interfere?" A comment read, "Aunty is so embarrassing." Reacting to it, Madhu wrote, "Stating facts is not embarrassing."

The pictures in question,
The pictures in question,


In 2017, when asked about comparisons that were made between Priyanka and Deepika during the release of their film Bajirao Mastani, Madhu had told PTI, “Do you think actually there can be a comparison between the two. Priyanka has no comparison with anybody. She is unique and special in what she is and what she does."

Also read: Step inside Soha Ali Khan-Kunal Kemmu's vibrant Mumbai home with special space for Inaaya to play

Previously, Deepika denied there being any rivalry between her and Deepika in an interview with Hindustan Times. "I like the fact that you use the word ‘friend’, because that’s what she is to me. So, every time I read anything that doesn’t say that (we are friends), it really surprises me. I have always said that she is someone I’ve known for many years. I feel extremely awkward and weird when such comparisons are made, because I don’t even believe that we are professional rivals. We never were. So, why should we be now? She is doing amazing work in her own space. And what her work will require from her in terms of time and other commitments are different from what I am working towards or what I am doing."

ott:10
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
priyanka chopra madhu chopra deepika padukone + 1 more

Related Stories

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport on Sunday.(Varinder Chawla)
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the Mumbai airport on Sunday.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone twin in black as they return to Mumbai

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 23, 2021 07:44 PM IST
  • Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone returned to Mumbai from Bengaluru on Sunday. They were seen twinning in black at the airport.
READ FULL STORY
Deepika Singh Goyal poses with an uprooted tree in Mumbai.
Deepika Singh Goyal poses with an uprooted tree in Mumbai.
tv

Deepika Singh responds to criticism over her photoshoot in Mumbai storm

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 20, 2021 04:14 PM IST
  • Diya Aur Baati Hum actor Deepika Singh Goyal has said she did not mean to be insensitive when she shared pictures of herself posing with an uprooted tree. She added that it was a tree that she had planted.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.