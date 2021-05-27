Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu says actor 'carries haute couture better' than Deepika Padukone

Actor Priyanka Chopra's mother Dr Madhu Chopra shared a tweet in her daughter's support on Wednesday. However, a few called her reaction 'embarrassing'.

In a recent photoshoot, Priyanka wore a snug black dress and her casual pose reminded fans of a similar photoshoot done by actor Deepika Padukone. A tabloid shared pictures of the two actors and asked everyone who wore the outfit better. Reacting to it, Madhu wrote, "Only a blind will think they are wearing same@outfit. Besides Pri always carries Haute couture better."

While Madhu's Twitter account is not verified, it is followed by Priyanka and Parineeti Chopra.

Only a blind will think they are wearing same@outfit. Besides Pri always carries Haute couture better — madhu chopra (@madhuchopra) May 26, 2021

Stating facts is not embarrassing — madhu chopra (@madhuchopra) May 26, 2021





While a few fans of Priyanka agreed with her, others thought that her tweet was uncalled for and 'arrogant'. "You want a medal for that take it maybe learn a thing or two about how to carry arrogance well bcz it looks like completely wanna be," wrote a person. Another said, "Both are class. Why should Moms interfere?" A comment read, "Aunty is so embarrassing." Reacting to it, Madhu wrote, "Stating facts is not embarrassing."

The pictures in question,





In 2017, when asked about comparisons that were made between Priyanka and Deepika during the release of their film Bajirao Mastani, Madhu had told PTI, “Do you think actually there can be a comparison between the two. Priyanka has no comparison with anybody. She is unique and special in what she is and what she does."

Previously, Deepika denied there being any rivalry between her and Deepika in an interview with Hindustan Times. "I like the fact that you use the word ‘friend’, because that’s what she is to me. So, every time I read anything that doesn’t say that (we are friends), it really surprises me. I have always said that she is someone I’ve known for many years. I feel extremely awkward and weird when such comparisons are made, because I don’t even believe that we are professional rivals. We never were. So, why should we be now? She is doing amazing work in her own space. And what her work will require from her in terms of time and other commitments are different from what I am working towards or what I am doing."

