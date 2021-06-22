News updates from HT: SC judge recuses himself from hearing Bengal CM's petition in Narada case and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Narada case: SC judge recuses himself from hearing Bengal CM’s petition

Justice Aniruddha Bose, a Supreme Court judge, recused himself on Tuesday from hearing petitions of West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee and state law minister Moloy Ghatak challenging the Calcutta high court order. Read more here.

Probe into oxygen shortage deaths will demoralise frontline workers: Goa

At least 75 people died over five days at the hospital when the oxygen supply ran short. The state blamed logistical issues rather than the actual shortage of oxygen for the deaths. Read more here.

Centre’s NIOT to monitor sand mining in intertidal regions of A&N islands

The Union environment ministry has issued a notification amending the Island Coastal Regulation Zone (ICRZ) notification, 2019, which could give more control to the Centre in selecting sand mining sites in the intertidal zones in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Read more here.

WTC final: Sanjay Bangar, VVS Laxman give key advice to India pacers Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah against NZ

Former Indian batsman Laxman expressed surprise that Bumrah was unable to change the length which can be effective in English conditions. Read more here.

Hyundai Alcazar vs Hyundai Creta: The 'not so obvious' differences

Hyundai Alcazar is the latest SUV from the company in India and is looking at replicating the success of Creta. Read more here.