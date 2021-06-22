WTC final: Sanjay Bangar, VVS Laxman give key advice to India pacers Ishant Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah against NZ

The India pace trio of Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami were rendered ineffective by New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Tom Latham on Sunday. The duo gave a bright start to their team on Day 4 after India were bundled out for 217 in the first innings and former India cricketers VVS Laxman and Sanjay Bangar shared their opinions on what the Indian pacers can do to trouble Kiwi batsmen.

Speaking on Star Sports, Laxman expressed surprise that Bumrah was unable to change the length which can be effective in English conditions.

"I was surprised that Bumrah was not able to change the length which is required to be effective in English conditions," Laxman said.

"You want the batsmen to drive the ball through the covers in these conditions. You want to create that chance by getting that outside edge," he added.

"Also, if you are making them hit the ball away from their body which majority of the New Zealand batsmen can do because they don't take a long strike when playing front-foot drives. That when you create that pad and pad gap," he further said.

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar further went on to add that he agrees with Laxman and gave a piece of key advice to both Ishant and Bumrah.

"Yeah, I agree with Laxman. Ishant was able to derive the maximum swing and seam. For the majority of his cricketing career, Ishant has always been an inswing bowler. When an inswing bowler tends to go closer to the stumps, then he loses that swing quite a bit.

"So one of the things that Ishant can also try is to get slightly wider of the crease so that his inswing becomes more prominent. Then the one which holds the line could become a dreadful ball and for somebody like Kane Williamson, that could very well be an ideal bowler.

"If I have to give one piece of advice to Indian bowlers, especially Ishant and Bumrah, is that they have to bowl slightly wider of the crease," Bangar signed off.