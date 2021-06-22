Pietersen says ‘incredibly important cricket game’ shouldn’t be played in the UK, suggests new venue for one-off matches

The highly-anticipated World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand has been marred by bad weather. The first day of the Test at the Rose Bowl in Southampton was washed out while the second and third days were affected by bad light. The start for the fourth day was washed out due to rain and it looks likely that rain might again play spoilsport in the remaining days.

There has been visible frustration among fans and former cricketers. Fans have lashed out at the International Cricket Council for holding the one-off Test match in England during the month of June, where the weather is always a deterrent. Former cricketers have argued that ICC could extend reserve days for the all-important match as the WTC needs a winner for their first-ever edition.

Former England skipper Kevin Pietersen has also talked about the weather as he said that ‘a one-of and incredibly important cricket game’ shouldn’t be held in the UK due to unpredictable weather.

‘It pains me to say it, but a one-off & incredibly important cricket game should NOT be played in the UK,” Pietersen tweeted.

KP also suggested that one-off matches should be held in Dubai as it has a neutral venue, fabulous stadium, guaranteed weather’.

“If it was up to me, Dubai would always host a one-off match like this WTC game. Neutral venue, fabulous stadium, guaranteed weather, excellent training facilities and a travel hub! Oh, and ICC home is next to the stadium,” said Pietersen.

Former India batsman VVS Laxman commented that said ICC did not get the rules right as both the teams would want to win lay their hands on the inaugural WTC trophy.

“It’s very sad for the fans. I think ICC did not get the rules right. All said and done, you want a champion,” Laxman said on Star Sports.

“With so much time available, I’m sure they could have at least allowed 90 overs in 5 days to complete 450 overs. That’s something I would have expected from ICC. We were excited that there is a reserve day but I’m not sure whether the game can finish (even with the reserve day) if the rain continues,” he added.