Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / News updates from HT: SC to hear PIL against Punjab govt on PM's security breach and all the latest news
india news

News updates from HT: SC to hear PIL against Punjab govt on PM's security breach and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Punjab Police personnel stand guard as protestors stage a demonstration to block Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cavalcade, in Ferozepur on Wednesday.(PTI Photo)
Published on Jan 06, 2022 12:54 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Modi’s security breach: Supreme Court to hear PIL against Punjab govt on Friday

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Friday a public interest litigation (PIL) demanding judicial cognizance of what it called a “serious and deliberate lapse” on the part of the Punjab government concerning the security and the movement of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Read More

India Covid cases up by massive 90,928 infections, over 56% surge in 24 hours

India on Thursday witnessed an enormous spike in its daily tally of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) after as many as 90,928 new infections were logged in the last 24 hours, according to morning update by the Union ministry of health and family welfare.  Read More

BCCI announces India women's squad for 2022 World Cup; no place for Jemimah Rodrigues, Mithali Raj to lead

RELATED STORIES

The BCCI on Thursday announced India women’s squad for ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 and the New Zealand series. Read More

Anushka Sharma as Jhulan Goswami in biopic Chakda Xpress: ‘Eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket’. Watch teaser

On Thursday, Anushka Sharma shared the first look teaser of Chakda Xpress, the biopic of the former captain of India national women's cricket team Jhulan Goswami. Read More

Despite SUVs, Maruti Suzuki confident hatchback will remain superstar segment

Maruti Suzuki, the country's largest car maker, has been dominating sales charts in the Indian passenger vehicle segment for decades. Read More

Vidya Balan looks like a beautiful 'guldasta' in floral print blouse and palazzo: Here's what is costs

Actor Vidya Balan's love for prints and made in India brands reflects in her sartorial choices. The star rarely shies away from experimenting and manages to serve voguish fashion moments with every look. Read More

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
supreme court punjab police narendra modi
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Omicron tally
Kazakhstan protests
Horoscope Today
Novak Djokovic
Ashes, Australia vs England 4th Test Day 2 LIVE score update
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP