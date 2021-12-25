News updates from HT: Scientists say Omicron has common cold-like symptoms and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

New research claims Omicron has cold-like symptoms, resembles parainfluenza

Amid the global spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus, scientists in the United Kingdom have said that its symptoms now match those of common cold. Read more.

After Bommai fuels exit rumour, BJP leaders say ‘conspiracy to create confusion’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday termed the speculations around Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s possible exit a “conspiracy to create confusion”. Read more.

Harbhajan Singh says he will serve Punjab, 'maybe via politics'

Putting speculations of his joining the Congress ahead of the Punjab election immediately after he announced his retirement from cricket, Harbhajan Singh on Saturday said he will make an announcement if he joins any party. Read more.

Mumbai Police shares puzzles to 'accelerate' people’s knowledge of road safety

When it comes to sharing advisories with a touch of creativity, then Mumbai Police should definitely get an A+. Read more.

'He's under pressure': Ex-England spinner feels Kohli knows his 'position could be up for grabs' if he doesn't score big

Former England cricketer Monty Panesar feels that the loss of ODI captaincy role and the off-field controversy that followed following his fiery remarks ahead of the departure for the South Africa Test series will motivate Virat Kohli to bounce back to scoring ways and break the 763-days century drought. Read more.

Milind Soman is 'getting ready for the last long run' of 2021

Milind Soman's fitness motivations are getting better with each passing day. Read more.

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Taimur and Jeh step out for Kapoor family X-Mas lunch after her covid recovery. See pics

Kareena Kapoor looked happy as she stepped out for a family lunch on Saturday. Read more.