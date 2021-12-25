After Karnataka CM Bommai fuels exit rumour, BJP leaders say ‘conspiracy to create confusion’

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday termed the speculations around Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai’s possible exit a “conspiracy to create confusion”. BJP Karnataka unit chief Nalin Kumar Kateel asserted that Bommai will remain the chief minister till the next state Assembly elections, calling the reports “a figment of imagination”, news agency PTI reported.

"Bommai is going to be the Chief Minister till the next election, which is 2023. There is no leadership change," Kateel told reporters in Bengaluru, as quoted by PTI.

Bommai fuelled speculations of his early exit while delivering an emotional address in his home district of Haveri.

“Nothing is permanent in this world. This life is also not forever. In such a situation these posts and positions are also not permanent; this is something we should always be aware of all the time,” Bommai said amid multiple reports suggesting a possible leadership change early next year.

Citing people familiar with the development, HT reported that Bommai is likely to be replaced but there is no official confirmation as it would dent the party’s chances in the upcoming polls, including Zilla and taluka panchayat, and Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (the city’s civic body).

"This news (about Bommai's exit) is a figment of imagination. I feel this is a conspiracy to create confusion, problem in the state politics and to defame the BJP government," Kateel said, suspecting the involvement of Congress behind the rumours.

Kateel also dismissed the rumour mills that claimed the Bommai was expected to go abroad for knee-related surgery and the change would happen around that time.

"He is not going abroad. There is nothing wrong with his health but only some leg related issues for which he is getting treatment. He is healthy. His leg related problem will be cured here only," Kateel said, as quoted by PTI.

Union minister Pralhad Joshi also dismissed the reports, saying Basavaraj Bommai will remain Karnataka chief minister till 2023.

"There is no leadership change. I am always in touch with our national-level leaders regularly and I have a good relationship with them. If such was the case, then certainly I would have come to know. There is no such proposal. He is doing a good job," he added.

(With agency inputs)

