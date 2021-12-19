Bommai says no post or position is permanent, triggers speculation of early exit

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday triggered speculation of an early exit from the top post after he delivered an emotional address in his home district of Haveri, stating that no post is permanent.

“Nothing is permanent in this world. This life is also not forever. In such a situation, these posts and positions are also not permanent is something we should always be aware of all the time,” Bommai said in Shiggaon, his home constituency in Haveri district, about 366 km from Bengaluru on Sunday.

The statements come at a time when speculation is rife of a possible change in leadership in Karnataka barely five months since Bommai replaced BS Yediyurappa, who was forced to step down as CM in July.

According to multiple people aware of the developments, there are chances that Bommai is likely to be replaced early next year, though there is no official confirmation on the same as it would further dent the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its chances in the upcoming polls, including Zilla and Taluka Panchayat, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP, the city’s civic body) and the 2023 assembly polls.

Bommai has been under extreme pressure after a poor show in the October 30 bypolls in which the BJP lost Hanagal, the chief minister’s neighbouring constituency in his home district of Haveri.

The Bommai government was also unable to bag a majority in the December 10 polls for 25 seats in the upper house of the state legislature in which it shared an equal number of seats with the Congress who also managed to win 11 with the Janata Dal (Secular) or JD(S) getting just two.

The Bommai government is also under pressure after multiple charges of corruption levelled against them, including the Bitcoin scandal in which senior BJP leaders and officials are believed to have laundered large sums of ill-gotten money using crypto currencies. A section of the public work contractors have also alleged that they are forced to cough up almost 35-40% commission for getting any projects, highlighting the growing corruption under the Bommai government.

If rumour mills are to be believed, then Bommai is expected to go abroad to get a knee-related surgery and a change is expected to happen around this time. However, there is no official confirmation on the same.