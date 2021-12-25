Mumbai Police shares puzzles to 'accelerate' people’s knowledge of road safety

When it comes to sharing advisories with a touch of creativity, then Mumbai Police should definitely get an A+. Be it creating awareness about cyber security or talking about the safety measures during the ongoing pandemic, they share various posts that often capture people’s interest. Their latest share about road safety is the same. This time, they tried to ‘accelerate’ people’s knowledge for road safety with help of puzzles.

“Here to help you 'accelerate' your knowledge of road safety without putting a 'brake' on your travels!” they wrote while sharing a few images. The images show different puzzles. On solving them, people get answers related to the safety regulations one should follow on road.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared a day ago. Since being posted, the share has gathered more than 2,000 likes. Many tried to crack the puzzles. A few also shared how they were unable to do so.

“Difficult ha..I was able to guess only zebra crossing…me feeling dumb,” wrote an Instagram user. “Zebra crossing,” answered another.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Mumbai Police? Did you solve them all?