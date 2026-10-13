Mohali: PCR cop assaulted in Kharar, uniform torn; two HP youths caught

Two Himachal youths have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police control room (PCR) team, tearing an assistant sub-inspector’s uniform and injuring him late Saturday night, Kharar City police said. An FIR under Sections 132, 221, 121(1), and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered.

According to the police complaint, ASIs Avtar Singh, 56, and Chhinder Singh were on patrol duty in a PCR vehicle when they were alerted to a robbery near a local club. The suspects allegedly injured two motorists and snatched their Bullet motorcycle before fleeing in two cars — one white and one black.

Both officials followed the suspects toward Jira City Club, where they spotted both vehicles, police said. The white car sped away, while the team intercepted the black car parked behind a truck. Around 10 men were allegedly drinking alcohol and creating a public nuisance, officials said.

When the officers asked the group to report to the police station, the men allegedly hurled abuses and threatened them. One of the suspects tore Avtar Singh’s uniform, while another struck his left leg with a blunt object, damaging his phone and injuring him, the complaint stated. The group then fled.

ASI Chhinder Singh called for backup, and another PCR team reached the spot. Police impounded the black car (HP 22 F 4754) and arrested one suspect, identified as Ritik, a resident of Bela village in the Hamirpur district.

Following his disclosure, police arrested his alleged accomplice, Ritik Kumar, from Gona village in Hamirpur, while he was reportedly fleeing on foot toward Kharar. Doctors at the Kharar civil hospital examined Avtar Singh and found two blunt-force injuries, according to the police. An FIR under Sections 132, 221, 121(1), and 324(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita has been registered, and a search operation is underway for the remaining suspects.