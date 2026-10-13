Chandigarh: Two nabbed after gunshot-like sound heard in Ram Darbar

Two youths were arrested from Ram Darbar after a gunshot-like sound was heard in the area late on Sunday night, police said on Monday. While the sound was allegedly caused by a cracker-based toy pistol, the youths were arrested after they were found in possession of two spring-operated knives as well, officials said. According to the police, the accused had no particular reason for firing the toy pistol and were just creating mischief. (HT File)

The arrested men have been identified as Rohit and Akshay, both residents of Phase 1, Ram Darbar. The two youths were seen on a motorcycle when the gunshot-like sound was heard. The police were called, but the accused fled before officers could reach the spot.

The police cordoned off the area on Monday. They received a tip-off that the accused were coming toward Ram Darbar from the Sector 47 side. They were stopped at a naka on their bike. During a search, officials recovered two spring-operated knives and the toy pistol used by them to produce the sound. The toy pistol used pellets, which were also recovered from them.

According to the police, Rohit was earlier booked under the Arms Act and in assault cases as well. Both will be produced in court on Tuesday. Police said the accused had no particular reason for firing the toy pistol and were just creating mischief.