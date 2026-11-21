Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said technology should make policing more transparent, accountable and efficient, and not make the force complacent or disconnected from ground realities. CM Fadnavis bats for tech use by police, but emphasises importance of force's presence on ground more

He was speaking at a function at the Mumbai Police Commissionerate, where he launched several facilities under the Mega City Policing initiative.

"Criminals are also using technology. Therefore, under no circumstances should the police be a step behind them. The police must always remain one step ahead of criminals," he said.

Technology does not distinguish between a man and a woman, rich and poor, or people belonging to different castes and speaking different languages, he said.

"By using technology, we can bring efficiency, transparency and establish accountability. Digital records create a digital footprint, making it difficult to tamper with information or alter records. Any change would require a proper justification," he added.

The government is developing an AI-based investigation system called 'Tapas Sarathi' that would integrate the investigation process from registration of FIR to filing of chargesheet, he said, adding the objective was to ensure filing of foolproof chargesheets, which usually run into thousands of pages.

"Two pilot projects are being developed for the system, and the government would adopt the one found to be most effective. The system would incorporate previous court judgments to help investigators understand how courts assessed evidence. The system would also help investigators identify gaps in the evidence and understand the requirements of the new criminal laws," he said.

Pointing out that the new criminal laws have made digital and electronic evidence admissible in court, he said the objective of these initiatives was to integrate forensic evidence, digital records, witness statements and other evidence through an end-to-end digital evidence management system, improving the chances of securing convictions.

The chief minister said the conviction rate under the new criminal laws had improved significantly, and Maharashtra was among the leading states in their implementation. However, the conviction rate in sessions trials remained unsatisfactory, though this will be improved in two to three years, he added.

Police are now required to complete investigations within prescribed timelines, and their performance is being monitored through a national-level index, the CM said.

"If people believe that a murder case will take 10 to 20 years to reach a verdict or a theft case will take 15 years, there is no deterrent. The real deterrent is conviction and punishment within a reasonable time," he said.

The facilities inaugurated included a citizens' application, digital identity cards for police personnel, tablets, the Maharashtra Police Information System , the Samvad application, data fusion centres and an anti-narcotics mobile van.

The citizens' application would allow people to access police-related services, seek permissions and contact the police, including during emergencies such as road accidents.

"The digital identity cards issued to police personnel would help citizens verify the identity of officers by scanning the cards. Tablets given to police would facilitate digital policing and data-driven decision-making," he said.

The MPIS would facilitate the collection and management of police-related information and speed up administrative processes, while Samvad would provide a 24-hour grievance redressal mechanism for police personnel, Fadnavis added.

Fadnavis said police personnel often had to depend on periodic grievance meetings to raise their concerns, but the digital platform would allow them to register complaints at any time, which would be examined by senior officers for resolution.

The data fusion centres will help create institutional memory by integrating information available across different police units and bridge the gaps in human intelligence, the CM said. Such integration would help police move towards preventive and predictive policing, he added.

Describing the anti-narcotics mobile van as the first of its kind in the country, Fadnavis said it would help conduct checks and create a deterrent against drug-related activities even at large events attended by 30000-35000 people.

"It will facilitate proper documentation of action against drug dealers. The evidence collected during such action will be recorded through cameras and stored using blockchain technology to maintain its integrity," he said.

Fadnavis said the initiative would strengthen the ongoing campaign for a drug-free India and Maharashtra.

Mumbai police, a highly professional force, is increasingly using CCTV cameras, AI, drones, social media and dark web analysis to decipher information and prevent crimes, but it should not disconnect personnel from the field, he said.

"Digital systems will help the police analyse information, identify emerging threats and take timely decisions. It is meant to improve our efficiency, not disconnect us from the field. The more officers remain in the field, the more information they have, as there are things that technology cannot tell us," Fadnavis added.

The reputation of Mumbai as a place where women can travel alone even at midnight, including in local trains, must be maintained and further strengthened, the CM emphasised.

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