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Chandigarh: ‘0001’ goes for ₹21 lakh; fancy number auction fetches ₹3 crore

527 numbers auctioned during the two-day exercise; 0007 fetches 11.7 lakh, 0009 10.9 lakh, 0003 8.7 lakh, 0002 8.3 lakh and 0005 resulted in generation of 7.4 lakh

Published on: Oct 13, 2026, 08:00:10 IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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The CH01-DG-0001 vehicle registration number fetched the highest bid of 21.3 lakh during the latest e-auction of fancy numbers that resulted in generation of 2.97 crore for the Chandigarh administration, officials said on Monday. However, the bid of 21.3 lakh remained well below the record prices fetched in recent auctions.

A total of 527 registration numbers were auctioned.
A total of 527 registration numbers were auctioned.

The three-day e-auction, conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) from October 10 to 12, offered numbers from 0001 to 9999 in the new CH01-DG series, along with the leftover fancy and special numbers from previous series. A total of 527 registration numbers were auctioned.

The second-highest bid was 11.7 lakh for CH01-DG-0007, while CH01-DG-0009 fetched 10.9 lakh. The number CH01-DG-0003 went for 8.7 lakh, followed by CH01-DG-0002 at 8.3 lakh. Other high-value numbers included 0005, which fetched 7.4 lakh, and 0008, which went for 6 lakh.

The latest auction comes amid a series of high-value bids in Chandigarh. In March 2026, CH01-DD-0001 fetched 53.8 lakh, setting a record for the city. Before that, CH01-DA-0001 went for 36.4 lakh in August 2025, while CH01-DC-0001 fetched 31.4 lakh in December 2025. In May 2025, CH01-CZ-0001 had attracted a bid of 31 lakh.

The latest top bid is also lower than the 24.30 lakh fetched by CH01-CV-0001 in July 2024 and the 20.70 lakh received for CH01-CX-0001 in November 2024.

Despite the lower top bid this time, the auction generated nearly 3 crore for the administration, underlining the continued demand for distinctive registration numbers among vehicle owners and 0001 ending numbers being the top bid almost every time.

Home/Cities/Chandigarh News/Chandigarh: ‘0001’ Goes For ₹21 Lakh; Fancy Number Auction Fetches ₹3 Crore
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