Chandigarh: ‘0001’ goes for ₹21 lakh; fancy number auction fetches ₹3 crore

The CH01-DG-0001 vehicle registration number fetched the highest bid of ₹21.3 lakh during the latest e-auction of fancy numbers that resulted in generation of ₹2.97 crore for the Chandigarh administration, officials said on Monday. However, the bid of ₹21.3 lakh remained well below the record prices fetched in recent auctions. A total of 527 registration numbers were auctioned.

The three-day e-auction, conducted by the Registering and Licensing Authority (RLA) from October 10 to 12, offered numbers from 0001 to 9999 in the new CH01-DG series, along with the leftover fancy and special numbers from previous series. A total of 527 registration numbers were auctioned.

The second-highest bid was ₹11.7 lakh for CH01-DG-0007, while CH01-DG-0009 fetched ₹10.9 lakh. The number CH01-DG-0003 went for ₹8.7 lakh, followed by CH01-DG-0002 at ₹8.3 lakh. Other high-value numbers included 0005, which fetched ₹7.4 lakh, and 0008, which went for ₹6 lakh.

The latest auction comes amid a series of high-value bids in Chandigarh. In March 2026, CH01-DD-0001 fetched ₹53.8 lakh, setting a record for the city. Before that, CH01-DA-0001 went for ₹36.4 lakh in August 2025, while CH01-DC-0001 fetched ₹31.4 lakh in December 2025. In May 2025, CH01-CZ-0001 had attracted a bid of ₹31 lakh.

The latest top bid is also lower than the ₹24.30 lakh fetched by CH01-CV-0001 in July 2024 and the ₹20.70 lakh received for CH01-CX-0001 in November 2024.

Despite the lower top bid this time, the auction generated nearly ₹3 crore for the administration, underlining the continued demand for distinctive registration numbers among vehicle owners and 0001 ending numbers being the top bid almost every time.