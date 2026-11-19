Britain’s armed forces are in a tight spot. Cash is short; danger is not. Iranian threats against British air bases, made credible by cheap attack drones, are becoming routine. Russian naval activity around the country’s waters has risen by 40% over the past year. America demands that Europe pay for its own security, and is backing away from commitments to defend it. Former army chiefs warn that Britain is ill-prepared for conflict. Its only truly successful living naval commander, James Bond, is fictitious. A crew member walks on a deck of the Royal Navy's aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales, where the British-led Atlantic Future Forum (AFF26) and the International Sea Power Conference 2026 are held, as it is docked near Akershus Fortress (R) in Oslo, Norway on November 11, 2026. The HMS Prince of Wales and its sister ship HMS Queen Elizabeth are the largest surface warships ever built for the Royal Navy. (AFP FILE)

The good news is that necessity is the mother of invention. The Royal Navy is placing a huge, risky bet on a futuristic new fleet: a “hybrid navy” mixing crewed, uncrewed and autonomous vessels, integrated in part by AI. Much of the technology is unproven and the bet could backfire. Yet the navy is going all in, because it believes it has no choice. If it succeeds, it will transform the nature of sea power.

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Britain’s navy has two big jobs which are essential for the security of its European allies and NATO. The first is keeping submarine-mounted nuclear missiles at sea at all times to deter attacks. The second is protecting communication lines and infrastructure in the North Atlantic and High North. These would be crucial in a war, especially with Russia, which is pouring resources into its northern fleet.

Partly because of the first job’s vast cost (a quarter of Britain’s defence budget), the navy thinks it may fail in the second unless it shakes things up. The fundamental idea behind the hybrid navy is to split up the functions of the exquisite, enormously expensive warships it now relies on. These will instead be spread over many smaller, nimbler, cheaper ships performing specialised roles. The “Common Combat Vessels” that will act as command centres for these fleets should cost £200m ($260m) each, compared with about five times that for a high-end frigate and over £2.5bn for an air-defence destroyer.

The new fleets promise to control the seas far more efficiently than existing ones. With more hulls they can cover a greater area than a smaller number of warships. Vessels will be much bigger and more sophisticated than the one-way attack ships used to great effect by Ukraine in the Black Sea. But they will be able to take more risk than traditional ones, being both cheaper and often uncrewed.

Since the hybrid navy’s vessels should be simpler to build, more commercial shipyards will compete to do so. That will help control costs. It also carries echoes of NASA’s decision, in the 2000s, to welcome startups into its rocket programme. That policy helped spawn SpaceX, one of the world’s biggest firms, and handed America a gigantic lead in space warfare.

However, getting the hybrid navy afloat will involve daunting risks. Naval drones tend to have less endurance and armament than larger, crewed warships. Also, Britain’s sea forces do not work in isolation. Securing the North Atlantic and High North will take close co-operation with America, France and Norway. These allies will need to plug seamlessly into the hybrid navy’s new operating system.

Mistakes are inevitable: no country has tried this before. Some may arise from the new doctrinal questions hybrid fleets pose. If Russia attacked a crewed warship, Britain would see it as an act of war. What about an uncrewed one? The navy must learn from the mistakes it will make, and fast.

Moreover, without enough money the project will sink. Britain’s sailors have clocked that a radical new idea is a good way to grab cash from a limited pot. Launching the hybrid navy will still take perhaps another £32bn by 2035—about half of this year’s defence budget. The government has yet to say how it will fund such investments. Even so, huzzah for the Royal Navy. Too often, Britain balks at risk and so commits itself to stagnation. Its navy is doing the opposite.

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