News updates from HT: Security personnel foil infiltration bid in LoC and all the latest news

Infiltration bid foiled on LoC in Poonch, 2 terrorists killed

Indian Army on Monday foiled an infiltration bid and gunned down two terrorists on the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district, officials said. Read more here.

Kerala Congress leader writes to Rahul Gandhi against KC Venugopal, expelled

Kerala Congress secretary PS Prasanth wrote to Gandhi that state unit workers had doubts about Venugopal’s actions and wondered if they were made in collusion with the BJP. Read more here.

'If you play Jadeja and an Ashwin, what are the individual temperaments?': WV Raman shares thoughts on the raging debate

Former India cricketer WV Raman explained that the decision for Virat Kohli, regarding picking both Ravindra Jadeja and R Ashwin, may not be as easy as it seems. Read more here.

Jacqueline Fernandez questioned by Enforcement Directorate in money laundering case

Actor Jacqueline Fernandez is being questioned by Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case. Read more here.

What Taliban made Afghan news anchor say after surrounding him with armed men

Bagwati in ZNMD to Jal in Vivah, tweeple describe 'lead actor' of famous films

People are sharing hilarious memes under the ‘Movie… lead actor’ trend on Twitter. Read more here.





