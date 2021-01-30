News updates from HT: SII hopeful of launching Covavax by June 2021 and all the latest news
Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Hope to launch Covavax by June 2021, says Serum Institute's Adar Poonawalla
Serum Institute of India's (SII's) chief executive officer Adar Poonawalla said on Saturday his company is hopeful of launching Covovax. Read More
With Shah’s WB trip cancelled, BJP flying TMC rebels to Delhi in chartered plane
With Union home minister Amit Shah cancelling his two-day Bengal trip on Friday night after the IED blast outside the Israeli embassy. Read More
Transporters’ assoc opposes scrapping of 15-year-old vehicles
After the central transport ministry declared the scrapping of vehicles 15 years-old and more, the transporters’ association in the state has strongly opposed the decision. Read More
'He adds a different dimension to it': Mark Butcher says 'England will be buoyed' with India all-rounder's absence
There are going to be some absentees from the Indian cricket team for the Test series against England. Read More
Book loaned from Canadian library returned after 82 years. Here’s how much late fee would’ve been charged
If you're someone who often borrows books from libraries, then you know how important it is to return them on time. Read More
Madhuri Dixit in anarkali suit is as beautiful as a ray of sunshine in winters
The original femme fatale of Bollywood is Madhuri Dixit and there is no denying that. Read More
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli takes on troll who told her to 'get a job': 'I do have a job actually'
Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has started a new initiative towards women empowerment in India. Read More