Madhuri Dixit in anarkali suit is as beautiful as a ray of sunshine in winters

The original femme fatale of Bollywood is Madhuri Dixit and there is no denying that. Since the longest time now, the actor has been stealing our hearts away with her acting and dancing skills and many-a-times she leaves us swooning whenever she steps out in a gorgeous outfit. Madhuri’s sartorial sense is impeccable and the actor knows how to slay an ethnic outfit with the utmost ease.

For a recent shoot, Madhuri dressed in a gorgeous yellow suit and looked like a ray of sunshine. The mother-of-two wore a yellow chiffon folk-printed anarkali. The full-sleeved suit featured a V-neck that was adorned with mirror work and it continued through the length of the suit in the middle. Madhuri completed her outfit with a net embroidered ruffled dupatta and a matching embroidered belt, which brought the whole look together.

The Kalank actor accessorised her outfit with a pair of statement hanging earrings and a delicate necklace. She glammed up the look with a subtle eyeshadow teamed with on-point eyeliner, slightly blushed cheeks along with a plum lipstick and lots of highlighter. Madhuri topped off the ensemble by letting her wavy side-parted hair down. Her stylist Ami Patel shared the images on her social media account with a couple of emoticons as the caption.

This look is spectacular for a traditional night and if you would like to add this outfit to your ethnic collection, let us tell you a little more about it. The Martha anarkali suit is from the shelves of the designer Ridhi Mehra and is worth ₹64,800.

Madhuri Dixits suit is worth ₹65k(ridhimehra.com)

Check out some of the other times, when the actor left us stunned in ethnic attires:

Isn’t she just stunning?

