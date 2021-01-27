Madhuri celebrates 32 years of Ram Lakhan, can you recognize others in this pic?

Actor Madhuri Dixit took to Instagram to share a then-and-now picture of the cast as one of her early successes Ram Lakhan completed 32 years. She shared a rare throwback black and white picture of the cast of the film.

Sharing it, she wrote: "Celebrating #32YearsOfRamLakhan & the wonderful memories we made while working on the film. Thank you for watching, enjoying & loving the hard work of the entire team." The more recent picture showed many of the prominent actors and director associated with it including Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Anupam Kher, Satish Kaushik, Gulshan Grover, Madhuri and film's director Subhash Ghai.





In the throwback picture, while the director is missing, apart from the above-mentioned names, we can also see late Saeed Jaffrey, veteran actor Rakhee, late Amrish Puri, Dimple Kapadia, Annu Malik, Raza Murad and Paresh Rawal among others.

Her fans wrote back in appreciation; one said: "I still can't get over the song ... o ram jiii ... omg your expression were to kill." Another said, "My favorite movie love you all." A third person said: "One two ka four , four two ka one , my name is lakhan."

Releasing in 1989, Ram Lakhan was one of the earliest successes in Madhuri's golden run at the box office. Just a year before, Tezaab had released, which had worked wonders for her career. Ram Lakhan would also set up her pairing with Anil Kapoor, as the duo went to work in many successful films after that including Parinda, Kishan Kanhaiya, Jamai Raja, Beta, Pukar among many others.

Also read: Shraddha Srinath asks if Natasha Dalal will accept Varun Dhawan romancing other heroines in films, takes on misogyny

Of the lot of actors, Anil, Paresh, Anupam and Gulshan are still pretty active in the film industry with Jackie, Annu and Dimple making occasional splashes in films. Madhuri too was last seen in Karan Johar's ambitious multi starrer, Kalaak in 2019, which sank at the box office without a trace.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON