News updates from HT: Singapore sends planeloads of medical oxygen to India and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm on Wednesday (April 28. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Singapore sends two planeloads of medical oxygen to India amid Covid-19 surge

Singapore has sent a consignment of medical oxygen cylinders to support India's fight against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic. The Indian Air Force also deployed its C-17 aircraft to bring three oxygen containers from Singapore to the Panagarh Air Base. Read More

L-G Anil Baijal now ‘government’ in Delhi as Centre notifies amended GNCT Act

Delhi’s lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal is now the ‘government’ in the Union territory after the Centre notified the amended Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 on Tuesday. Read More

Bengal to ramp up oxygen supply as Covid-19 cases continue to rise

The West Bengal government plans to set up 55 oxygen plants at state-run hospitals treating Covid-19 patients as many of them are succumbing to the virus due to a lack of oxygen. The daily Covid-19 cases in West Bengal have shot up 75 times since February 26 when the Election Commission announced the state polls. Read More

WATCH: 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits Assam; PM Modi assures help from Centre

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale struck Assam's Sonitpur on Wednesday morning, said the National Center for Seismology. The epicenter of the quake was 43 km west of Tezpur at a depth of 17 kilometers. Watch here

'He makes your jaw drop, why don't you send him to open?': Sunil Gavaskar mesmerized by RCB 'genius' AB de Villiers

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar described AB de Villiers’ unbeaten 75-run innings against Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2021 in Ahmedabad on Tuesday as ‘amazing’ and ‘magical’. Read More

Kangana Ranaut compares herself to Shah Rukh Khan, says he was 'convent educated' while she came from 'remote village'

Actor Kangana Ranaut on Wednesday spoke about her struggles in the film industry as her film Gangster clocked 15 years. She compared herself to actor Shah Rukh Khan, adding that they have the 'biggest success stories ever', but also pointed out the differences in their journeys. Read More

Kia aims 7-seater SUV segment in India, 2022 model may rival Alcazar, Safari

Kia India, formerly known as Kia Motors India, is planning to enter the 7-seater SUV segment in the country early next year with a brand new model. The Korean carmaker, while revealing its future plans for India, said it is not looking into the sedan segment right now. It is aiming for the segment in which it still does not have a presence in the country. Read More