L-G Anil Baijal now ‘government’ in Delhi as Centre notifies amended GNCT Act

Delhi’s lieutenant governor (L-G) Anil Baijal is now the ‘government’ in the Union territory after the Centre notified the amended Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 on Tuesday.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by sub-section (2) of section 1 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Act, 2021 (15 of 2021), the Central Government hereby appoints the 27th day of April, 2021, as the date on which the provisions of the said Act shall come into force,” the ministry of home affairs said in a notification.

The controversial act, which effectively hands executive powers to the lieutenant governor from the city-state’s government and legislative assembly, was cleared by Parliament last month amid a walkout by Opposition parties.

Following the amended GNCT Act enaction, it is now mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the Lt Governor before taking any executive action in the city. The chief minister Arvind Kejriwal Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government is also not allowed to make any rule to enable itself or its Committees to consider the matters of day-to-day administration of the Capital or conduct inquiries in relation to the administrative decisions.

The Act states that the Delhi assembly won’t be able to make rules for regulating, its procedure and the conduct of its business that are inconsistent with the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Parliament of India.

While there are no comments so far on the act from Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia, and senior AAP leaders , they had earlier termed it “unconstitutional” and “anti-democracy”. The AAP also held a protest on March 17 in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar against the Bill – which has now been notified as a law.