News updates from HT: States step up curbs as Covid-19 tightens grip

States step up curbs as Covid-19 tightens grip

Kerala, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan imposed complete lockdowns on Thursday, joining a number of other states that have curbed movement of people and banned gatherings to arrest the second wave of coronavirus infections. Read more.

Covid-19 hits new highs: After Mount Everest, virus spreads to other peaks

The coronavirus disease (Covid-19) has not spared even the world's highest peaks. Along with the Norwegian climber it infected on Mount Everest in late April, the virus has struck climbers on the world's seventh-highest peak -- Dhaulagiri -- 345 kilometers (214 miles) west of Everest. Read more.

Historic victory in Kerala will certainly reinvigorate Left: Pinarayi Vijayan

Despite facing several odds, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan led the CPI(M)-led Left Democratic Front to a sterling victory in Kerala, rewriting the four-decade-old electoral trend of the state changing governments after every five years. Read more.

Alia Bhatt welcomes summer in beautiful floral print midi dress worth Rs4.5k

It is time to incorporate light hues and floral prints in your wardrobe to welcome the summer season and Alia Bhatt is showing you how to do it rightly. The actor whose style consists of everything from beautiful flowy dresses to chic athleisure looks, is a fashionista in the truest sense. A throwback picture of the actor has gone viral on the internet and well, rightly so. Read more.

‘England guys were panicking, it was chaos’: Morris reveals scenes at RR Team hotel during IPL 2021 suspension

Rajasthan Royals all-rounder Chris Morris has returned home safely following the postponement of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 on Tuesday. It was a big decision taken by the BCCI and the IPL Governing Council after multiple positive cases were reported inside the bio-bubble. Read more.

Actor Siddharth says 'Hindi speaking junta' is calling him 'South ka Swara Bhasker', here's how she reacted

Actor Siddharth, famous for his role in films such as Rang De Basanti and Bommarillu, has tweeted about the name that a few Twitter users have coined for him. He says that he is being called 'South ka Swara Bhasker'. Read more.

‘CT-Scans have much less radiation…’: Top doctors explain relevance in Covid

Top Doctors Dr MS Kanwar (Apollo Hospital) and Dr Amit Thadani (Niramaya Hospital) explain the merits of CT-Scans for Covid-19 positive patients in this latest edition of InFocus.. Earlier on Tuesday, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) had issued a new Covid-19 testing advisory that recommends using more rapid antigen tests. Watch here.