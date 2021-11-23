News updates from HT: Supreme Court to hear Trinamool's plea over Tripura violence today and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 9am. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Tripura violence: Supreme Court to hear Trinamool Congress' plea today

The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a petition filed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), which claimed that the law and order situation in Tripura is "worsening" by the day. Read more

Tamil Nadu rain: IMD issues yellow, orange alerts for Nov 23-26

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert warning for Tamil Nadu for November 23 and 24, and an orange alert warning, for November 25 and 26. Read more

'He isn't there I think': R Ashwin names 2 mega stars that are unlikely to be retained by Delhi Capitals for IPL 2022

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Monday hinted that neither him nor Shreyas Iyer will be retained by Delhi Capitals ahead of the mega auction for the 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League. Read more

The Matrix Resurrections posters give first full look at Priyanka Chopra, sis-in-law Danielle, desi friends shower love

Sharing the poster on Instagram, Priyanka wrote, “And she’s here. Re-enter #TheMatrix 12.22.21.” The actor is seen in a printed jacket and loose pants paired with knee high boots and her hair braided in short buns on each side. Read more

Bhumi Pednekar is the hottest Pataka Guddi in beige embroidered lehenga set for a shaadi, see pics

Bhumi Pednekar looks like the hottest Pataka Guddi in a stunning beige embroidered lehenga set she wore to attend a shaadi. She served wedding guest fashion goals in the ensemble. Read more