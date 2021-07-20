Home / India News / News updates from HT: Suvendu Adhikari's comment on Abhishek Banerjees stirs row and all the latest news
News updates from HT: Suvendu Adhikari's comment on Abhishek Banerjees stirs row and all the latest news

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi, Hindustan Times
PUBLISHED ON JUL 20, 2021 04:53 PM IST

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Have details of Abhishek Banerjee’s calls made to police: Suvendu amid Pegasus row

A video clip in which BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, can be purportedly heard saying that he has records of all the phone calls made from the office of chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek Banerjee has created a stir in Bengal. Read more

Sarojini Nagar Market in Delhi remains closed to protest SDM order

The traders in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar market kept the shutters of their shops down on Tuesday to protest against a government order that directed closure of the export market. Read more

Mithali Raj back at No 1 spot in ICC ODI rankings for batters

This is the ninth time Mithali has reached the number one spot among batters since first occupying the spot more than 16 years ago. Read more

Poonam Pandey reacts to Raj Kundra’s arrest, says ‘can’t imagine what Shilpa Shetty must be going through’

Actor Poonam Pandey reacted to businessman Raj Kundra’s arrest in a case related to the production and streaming of porn films, and said that her ‘heart goes out to’ his wife, actor Shilpa Shetty, and their two children. Read more

Hero Glamour Xtec launched: India's most affordable bike with turn-by-turn Nav

Hero MotoCorp on Tuesday has announced the launch of its Glamour Xtec motorcycle. The Hero Glamour Xtec is available in two different options - drum variant and disc variant. Read more

Clip showing toddler’s first rodeo is too delightful to miss. Watch

There won’t be many who can deny that clips featuring toddlers doing some activities are the source of pure delight and joy. Even if you have some doubts, then let this Reddit video change your mind. Read more

