News updates from HT: Taliban executed over 100 ex-security personnel, says report, and all the latest news

Taliban executed, forcibly disappeared over 100 ex-security personnel: Report

The Taliban have summarily executed or forcibly disappeared more than 100 former police and intelligence officers in just four of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces since taking over the country on August 15, according to a report released by Human Rights Watch (HRW) on Tuesday. Read more

Samples of Covid-19 positive patient from Zambia sent for genome sequencing

A person who returned to Pune from Zambia in November has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), news agency ANI reported on Tuesday. Read more

'Saw him bowl a while ago, wasn't an issue.': Ex-India WK names 2 changes for 2nd Test, suggests Mayank's new position

India’s draw against New Zealand has throw open the debate surrounding the home team’s combination for the second Test in Mumbai starting Friday. Read more

Samantha Ruth Prabhu asks all to show disappointment online in 'civilised way' weeks after trolling for separation post

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu opened up about social media and the reactions of social media users. In a new interview, she said that she expects people to 'express their disappointment' in a 'more civilised way'. She also opened up on doing two-heroine films. Read more

Man from Tanzania lip syncs to Shah Rukh Khan’s Zaalima, video wows people

If you are a regular user of the Internet, chances are you have already seen the video of a brother-sister duo from Tanzania lip syncing to Raatan Lambiyaan from Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's movie Shershaah. Read more

