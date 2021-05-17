News updates from HT: Tauktae likely to cause heavy rains in Rajasthan tomorrow and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Cyclone Tauktae: Heavy rains likely in Rajasthan tomorrow

Close to a dozen districts in Rajasthan would witness heavy to very heavy rainfall on Tuesday as an impact of Cyclone Taukatae.

AEFI committee's report reveals bleeding, clotting cases from AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine minuscule in India

The National AEFI (Adverse Event Following Immunization) Committee on Monday in a report to the Union health ministry said that the bleeding and clotting cases following coronavirus disease (Covid-19) vaccination in the country are minuscule in line with the expected number of diagnoses of these conditions.

As black fungus cases rise, scramble for anti-fungal drug

As cases of black fungus or mucormycosis rise in various states, there is a mad scramble for anti-fungal drug Amphotericin B that is used to treat the disease.

Despite second wave, Bhagwat’s comments indicate Sangh-BJP ties on track

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS)'s response of not blaming the government alone for failing to prepare for the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic indicates there is neither a change in its equation with the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Told him such things don't happen: Tendulkar recalls hilarious first interaction with Kohli

Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli are two names almost everyone in India knows, even if they are not cricket fans.

Salman Khan twins with body double Parvez Kazi on Radhe Your Most Wanted Bhai sets, fans say ‘two gems together’

Salman Khan's body double Parvez Kazi shared a picture of them from the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

TVS NTorq 125 hits major milestone, crosses one lakh sales globally

TVS Motor Company has hit a major landmark on Monday. The Indian two-wheeler manufacturer announced that it has crossed one lakh sales unit of its popular scooter NTorq 125 in international markets.

Nora Fatehi tries to exercise in gym, ends up twerking in hilarious video

Nora Fatehi has lately been flaunting her enviable curves in bodycon dresses a lot.