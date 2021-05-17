Nora Fatehi tries to exercise in gym, ends up twerking in hilarious video

Nora Fatehi has lately been flaunting her enviable curves in bodycon dresses a lot. The actor who has made her way into our hearts with her awe-inspiring dancing moves, works hard to maintain her physique. Nora's workout routine involves a lot of dancing (obviously) and she often sweats it hard in the gym as well, but recently she mixed up the two and ended up dancing in the gym. If you do not know what we are talking about, read on:

The star who is quite active on her social media keeps on sharing glimpses from her life with her fans on social media and her latest Instagram stories belong to the same category. Nora went to the gym with her hair artist Marce Pedrozo and shared a couple of videos before starting her workout. For the session, she wore a black halter-neck sports bra which was teamed with a pair of high-waisted cycling shorts.

Nora teamed the look with a pair of white sneakers and tied her hair in a bun to keep them off her face. The Bharat actor was seen wearing a resistance band on her knees to amp up her workout. She posted the video with the caption, "We tried to workout like normal people.. but as u know... we are not Normal...(sic)." The clip even shows Nora starting the work out and do some exercises to tone the glutes but soon she starts twerking to the song playing in the gym and Marce follows. The two can be seen twerking together which soon transforms into a full-blown dance session. Well, that can be counted as a workout too.

Glimpses from Nora Fatehi's fitness session(Instagram story/norafatehi)

Glimpses from Nora Fatehi's fitness session(Instagram story/norafatehi)

Nora Fatehi has also become a fashion icon and has been making a lot of headlines for her sartorial style. Check out some of her looks:

On the work front, Nora was last seen on the big screen in the film Street Dancer 3D. She has also been making a lot of appearances on various dance reality shows as the guest judge.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter



