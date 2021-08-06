News updates from HT: TMC to meet poll body today over Bengal by-elections and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion at 1pm. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

TMC to meet poll body today as Mamata awaits bypolls to continue as CM

A team of Trinamool Congress functionaries will meet the chief electoral officer of West Bengal on Friday to request him to hold by-elections to seven assembly seats in the state. One of the seats awaiting bypolls is the Bhabanipur constituency from where chief minister Mamata Banerjee will contest to retain her chief minister’s post. She had lost the tightly fought Nandigram seat to her aide-turned-rival Suvendu Adhikary. Read More

'IB, CBI not helping judiciary at all': SC issues notice in Dhanbad judge death case

The Supreme Court on Friday issued a notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the suo motu case over the death of an additional district and sessions judge in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, who was fatally knocked down by a vehicle on July 28. Read More

Arms, ammunition recovered from Samba in J&K; Pak drone suspected

Security forces on Friday morning recovered a consignment of arms and ammunition, probably dropped by a Pakistani drone, from a seasonal rivulet in the border district of Samba in Jammu & Kashmir. Read More

Canadian PM wants Covid-19 vaccination to be mandatory for all govt employees

As the Canadian province of Quebec announced that it will introduce Covid-19 “vaccine passports”, the country’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau supported the move and said he’s exploring the idea of making it compulsory for all government employees to get a jab against the disease. Read More

Medium and heavy passenger EVs increased to 1,356 units till date: Nitin Gadkari

The number of medium and heavy passenger electric vehicles has increased from 124 in 2018 to 1,356 to date, said the union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari in Parliament. He also said that number of electric vehicles, registered for transport of cargo has increased from 6,246 in 2018 to 27,645 to date. Read More

India vs England: 'Momentum will keep swinging' - Inzamam-ul-Haq speaks on Virat Kohli vs James Anderson battle

Every time India face England in a Test series, there is always a conversation about the battle between pacer James Anderson and India captain Virat Kohli. Anderson, despite being nearly 40 years old, is still one of the best proponents of swing bowling to this day. And Kohli is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the modern-day and age. Read More

Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain celebrate his birthday in Alibaug, check out luxurious villa they rented

Actors Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are in Alibaug for the weekend. The couple has rented a luxurious holiday villa with a few of their friends and have been sharing pictures from the getaway. On Thursday the travel party celebrated Aadar's 27th birthday at the Villa Magnolia in Alibaug. Read More

Orca beached at a shore in Alaska gets help from good Samaritans

In an amazing rescue attempt, a beached orca was successfully saved by a group of good Samaritans and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) from a rocky shore in Alaska. The 13-year-old whale found itself beached after a high tide and was spotted by some people on a boat. Read More

Alia Bhatt makes casual weekend look bold, fashionable in marigold organza cape

Wear it in pastels or maximalist prints, capes are an unquestionably chic alternative to the average wool coat and with their powerful, alluring, and a little mysterious style, they seemed to win over Bollywood diva Alia Bhatt too. Read More