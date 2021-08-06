India vs England: 'Momentum will keep swinging' - Inzamam-ul-Haq speaks on Virat Kohli vs James Anderson battle

Every time India face England in a Test series, there is always a conversation about the battle between pacer James Anderson and India captain Virat Kohli. Anderson, despite being nearly 40 years old, is still one of the best proponents of swing bowling to this day. And Kohli is regarded as one of the best batsmen in the modern-day and age.

Hence, whenever these two top cricketers face each other, fans are always in anticipation over who will come out on the top. On Day 2 of the first Test between the two teams at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, it was the England pacer who won the battle.

Anderson dismissed Kohli for a duck on the first ball as Kohli nicked the ball to Jos Buttler in the slips. But former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that the battle between these two will continue throughout the series and the momentum will keep swinging.





"Anderson vs Kohli has been quite a contest over the years. It was there in the beginning, then we did not get to see it for a while but whenever these two have come across, Anderson has been able to dismiss him 8 to 9 times," Inzamam said in a video on Youtube.

"But Virat played him well last time at Trent Bridge, so now we will get to see this riveting battle throughout the series. Both are big players, world-class players, so momentum will keep swinging," he added.

India finished at 125/4 at stumps on Day 2, trailing England by 58 runs. The bad light played a role on Day 2 with the stumps being called early.