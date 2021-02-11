News updates from HT: Toll plazas losing 1.8 cr a day due to farmers' protest, says Gadkari and all the latest news

Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.

Loss of ₹1.8 cr a day at toll booths due to farmers' protest: Nitin Gadkari

Public funded toll plazas at highways are facing an estimated loss of approximately ₹1.8 crore per day due to farmers' protests, the Centre informed Parliament on Thursday.

Govt won’t use WhatsApp, other social media for salary communication

The Centre has decided to rule out its plan to allow WhatsApp and other social media platforms for salary communication of employees under its new labour codes amid privacy concerns and fears that the measure would further legitimise social media for official communication.

Germany to restrict travel with neighbours over virus mutations

Germany plans to impose restrictions on travel from Austria and the Czech Republic over concerns about aggressive mutations of the coronavirus, potentially disrupting cross-country commuters and commerce.

Post Covid-19, Tokyo Olympics rules will make it a "different experience", feel athletes

Teen shooting sensation Saurabh Chaudhary will be counted upon to fire India to a medal on just the second day of the Tokyo Olympics on July 24. But medal or no medal, Chaudhury's maiden Olympics will be a short affair.

Kangana Ranaut gets support over comparison with Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot

Kangana Ranaut retweeted an online poll, which said that Twitter users support her claim that she is a superior actor than Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. She said that if Indians 'heal' properly, we will realise that we are the 'most brilliant' race in the world.

Vikas Khanna’s cookie box and sewing kit related video cracks people up

Remember that time, as a kid, when you opened that cookie box imagining you'll find delicious treats instead you found yourself staring at sewing supplies? This video shared by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna will remind you of that bittersweet childhood memory.

Recipe: Deconstructed Banoffee Pie to sweeten your Valentine's Day

Valentine's Day is the perfect occasion for you to treat your better half to a wonderful experience, and given that most of us have been homebound for most of the pandemic, and continue to be, it's best to make the most of the time and opportunity while we still have it.

