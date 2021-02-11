Kangana Ranaut says Indians are ‘most brilliant race’ after she wins online poll against Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot
- Kangana Ranaut shared a poll saying that Twitter users support her in her claims that she is superior to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. She said that Indians are the ‘most brilliant’ race in the world.
Kangana Ranaut retweeted an online poll, which said that Twitter users support her claim that she is a superior actor than Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. She said that if Indians ‘heal’ properly, we will realise that we are the ‘most brilliant’ race in the world.
“Good... if we Indians heal ourselves well, be aware of all the genetic memory of suppression, slavery and torture, we will realise the truth which is we are the most brilliant, hard working and sincere race of humans. We are no less than anyone in the world. Thank you,” she wrote.
Earlier this week, Kangana began trending on Twitter after she shared her looks from Thalaivi and Dhaakad, and said that ‘no other actress on this globe’ has the kind of versatility she has. She said that she has the ‘raw talent’ of Meryl and can also do ‘skilled action and glamour’ like Gal. She also suggested that Meryl, who holds the record for the most number of Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, could not pull off films such as Queen and Tanu Weds Manu.
Also read | 'Bheja nahi bheja?': Kangana Ranaut's Meryl Streep comparison leaves Karan Patel in splits
“I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad,” she tweeted.
Kangana lashed out at detractors questioning the number of Oscars she won. “Anyone who is asking how many oscars I have can also ask how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has, answer is none, come out of your slave mentality. High time you all find some self respect and self worth,” she wrote. She also compared herself to Marlon Brando
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka was once asked to leave film for speaking up about 'nominal' paycheck
- Priyanka Chopra said that she was once asked to leave a film when she raised concern over her 'nominal' paycheck in comparison to her male co-star. However, she chose to suck it up and stay on.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana says Indians are ‘most brilliant’ after winning poll against Meryl, Gal
- Kangana Ranaut shared a poll saying that Twitter users support her in her claims that she is superior to Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. She said that Indians are the ‘most brilliant’ race in the world.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aamir Khan’s daughter Ira confirms relationship with Nupur Shikhare. See photos
- Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan, on the occasion of Promise Day, shared a mushy post for her boyfriend, fitness trainer Nupur Shikhare. See their pictures here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
I wanted to direct my own script: Aaryaan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia's look from bridal ad shoot goes viral, fans can't wait for her wedding
- A picture of Alia Bhatt, all decked up as a bride for an advertisement shoot, has been shared online. Her fans couldn't wait to see her as Ranbir Kapoor's bride.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tiger Shroff shares video from the time he used to 'eat sleep train repeat'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra reacts to Ranveer Singh buttering up 'jiju' Nick Jonas
- Priyanka Chopra has reacted to a post by Ranveer Singh, about her husband, singer Nick Jonas. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey on fallout with Bhatts: 'Not like I made a choice to make enemies'
- Ranvir Shorey talked about his rift with the Bhatt family and the impact it had on his career. He claimed that they spread lies about him in public.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka on coping with break-up in 2016: 'I felt lonely, sad, and isolated'
- Priyanka Chopra wrote in her memoir, Unfinished, that she was coping with a lot of grief in the spring of 2016, when she moved to New York for Quantico. She was mourning the end of a romantic relationship, as well as her father's death.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maanayata pens note for Sanjay on 13 years of marriage, Trishala wishes couple
- Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata Dutt has shared an emotional note for him on their 13th wedding anniversary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari turns writer with her debut novel Mapping Love
- Panga and Bareilly Ki Barfi director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari has turned a writer with her debut novel, Mapping Love. It will be launched in May this year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Bheja nahi bheja?': Kangana's Meryl comparison leaves Karan Patel in splits
- Actor Karan Patel posted an Instagram Story in reaction to Kangana Ranaut comparing herself to Meryl Streep. Here's what he wrote.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
When Rajiv Kapoor said he was 'brainwashed' early in his career
- Rajiv Kapoor in an old interview said that he should have crafted a unique space for himself, instead of allowing himself to be brainwashed early in his career.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ek Villain Returns release date revealed, to star Arjun, John, Disha, Tara
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Prateik opens up about getting his life back on track after 'alcohol and drugs'
- Actor Prateik Babbar has admitted that the road to recovery has been 'rocky', but that cleaning up after a well-publicised addiction to substances is something that he felt he had a responsibility to do, for his mother Smita Patil.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox