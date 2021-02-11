Kangana Ranaut says Indians are ‘most brilliant race’ after she wins online poll against Meryl Streep, Gal Gadot

Kangana Ranaut retweeted an online poll, which said that Twitter users support her claim that she is a superior actor than Meryl Streep and Gal Gadot. She said that if Indians ‘heal’ properly, we will realise that we are the ‘most brilliant’ race in the world.

“Good... if we Indians heal ourselves well, be aware of all the genetic memory of suppression, slavery and torture, we will realise the truth which is we are the most brilliant, hard working and sincere race of humans. We are no less than anyone in the world. Thank you,” she wrote.

Earlier this week, Kangana began trending on Twitter after she shared her looks from Thalaivi and Dhaakad, and said that 'no other actress on this globe' has the kind of versatility she has. She said that she has the 'raw talent' of Meryl and can also do 'skilled action and glamour' like Gal. She also suggested that Meryl, who holds the record for the most number of Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, could not pull off films such as Queen and Tanu Weds Manu.





Earlier this week, Kangana began trending on Twitter after she shared her looks from Thalaivi and Dhaakad, and said that ‘no other actress on this globe’ has the kind of versatility she has. She said that she has the ‘raw talent’ of Meryl and can also do ‘skilled action and glamour’ like Gal. She also suggested that Meryl, who holds the record for the most number of Oscar and Golden Globe nominations, could not pull off films such as Queen and Tanu Weds Manu.

“I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride #Thalaivi #Dhaakad,” she tweeted.

Kangana lashed out at detractors questioning the number of Oscars she won. “Anyone who is asking how many oscars I have can also ask how many national or Padma awards Meryl Streep has, answer is none, come out of your slave mentality. High time you all find some self respect and self worth,” she wrote. She also compared herself to Marlon Brando

