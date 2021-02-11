Vikas Khanna’s cookie box and sewing kit related video cracks people up
Remember that time, as a kid, when you opened that cookie box imagining you’ll find delicious treats instead you found yourself staring at sewing supplies? This video shared by celebrity chef Vikas Khanna will remind you of that bittersweet childhood memory.
“Ohhhh. Wait a min. This box is for cookies??? I always thought that this was to keep Biji’s sewing kit,” he wrote while sharing the funny video on Twitter.
Take a look:
Since being shared, the video has gathered more than 34,000 views – and the numbers are only increasing. It has also accumulated tons of comments from people. While some shared that the video left them laughing, a few wrote how the tradition of keeping the sewing supplies in a cookie box still continues at their homes.
“Lol..! A tradition that continues for some of us (Coz it feels like home). I got this box of cookies when I bought my first car - A VW Beetle. The car was totaled a long time ago (& I bought 2 more cars after that) but look what the box is used for (not good at sewing tho),” shared a Twitter user along with this image:
“Sewing kit, bindi and hair clips, stationary kit,” wrote another. “Haha soooo true,” said a third. “If you had two of those, then dad's shaving kit would also find home in it,” expressed a fourth.
What do you think of the video?
