IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Sports / Olympics / Post Covid-19, Tokyo Olympics rules will make it a "different experience", feel athletes
Mary Kom trains.(Mary Kom/Instagram)
Mary Kom trains.(Mary Kom/Instagram)
olympics

Post Covid-19, Tokyo Olympics rules will make it a "different experience", feel athletes

“This Olympics will be a different experience for sure,” said boxing legend Mary Kom, bronze medallist at the London Olympics.
READ FULL STORY
By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 07:28 PM IST

Teen shooting sensation Saurabh Chaudhary will be counted upon to fire India to a medal on just the second day of the Tokyo Olympics on July 24. But medal or no medal, Chaudhury's maiden Olympics will be a short affair. He will be arriving in Tokyo five days prior to his event and will have to leave no later than 48 hours after the end of his competition. Even during those few days, he will live a restricted life in the Games village; he will not be allowed to go out except to the competition venue. No sights and sounds of Tokyo for him. The 18-year-old Asian Games gold medal-winning pistol shooter will have to watch himself in competition too; he will have to avoid any form of physical contact—no hugs or high-fives or handshakes—and refrain from the temptation of shouting, cheering or singing to celebrate.

These are all dictums that every athlete participating in the Tokyo Olympics will have to follow, at the risk of getting removed from competition if they don't, according to the International Olympic Committee's (IOC) guidelines for athletes released on Tuesday.

“This Olympics will be a different experience for sure,” said boxing legend Mary Kom, bronze medallist at the London Olympics.

While Chaudhary is an introvert prone to neither verbal nor physical shows of emotion (like most shooters), imagine Mary Kom not celebrating a win with her usual war cry.

“It is very difficult to not express your feelings when you are winning for your country. I don’t know how to control. An athlete might even forget in the heat of the moment,” Mary said. “(But) the rules will be the same for everyone and we have to follow all the guidelines because it is for our good. You don’t want any athlete to get infected and his/her Olympics to get over."

Perhaps the toughest place for an athlete to rein in emotions or the urge to sing is when she or he is on the podium with the national flag unfurling and the national anthem playing in the background. IOC, therefore, is still to formulate rules for victory ceremonies.

If competing on the biggest sporting stage was not stressful enough, the reality of participating in a mega event during a pandemic will mean that athletes will have a lot more to deal with than usual. Bubble protocols will ask athletes to begin monitoring themselves fourteen days before they leave for Tokyo, get a negative result on a Covid-19 test 72 hours before arrival, get another test done immediately after arrival and then submit to tests at least every four days for the duration of the Games. Athletes will also be heavily monitored; they will have to submit, and strictly stick to, a 14-day activity plan (even as they are restricted to the village and the venues); and give the authorities a list of close contacts (roommate, coach, physio, etc).

Despite the troubles, for an athlete, to compete in an Olympics is an experience of a lifetime.

“I have been waiting to play my first Olympics for so long and for IOC and Tokyo to organise it in such tough circumstances is remarkable,” said India’s top table tennis player G Sathiyan. “I am ready to follow all regulations and do my part to maintain all protocols.”

For those who have been a part of the incomparable buzz of the Olympics before, it's hard to fathom just how these protocols will affect the Games.

“It's like a festival. You meet everyone, roam around freely with teammates," said sprinter Dutee Chand, who competed at the Rio Olympics. "The dining area is where we used to spend long hours, eating together and relaxing. It is also a place where medal winning athletes and team members celebrate and dance. It’s a great atmosphere.

“Everyone will be looking to follow the rules but I don’t know how much can be followed, especially maintaining distance during training, or at the warm-up ground where there are so many people around you –support staff, ground officials, volunteers, media."

Shooter Mairaj Ahmed Khan, who also competed in Rio, said athletes are already getting used to the "new normal".

“We are already in bio bubbles in national camps, for tournaments. It is the new normal. We know the things we need to follow to keep ourselves safe. It will only extend to a bigger bio bubble at the Olympics.” said the 45-year-old skeet shooter who has earned a quota place for India for Tokyo.

“The important thing is that the Olympics are happening and that is exciting. We have put years of effort to compete at the Olympics."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
tokyo olympics
app
Close
FILE PHOTO: Yoshiro Mori, President of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organising Committee.(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: Yoshiro Mori, President of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games Organising Committee.(REUTERS)
olympics

Reports: Mori to resign Tokyo Olympics over sexist remarks

AP
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 03:14 PM IST
  • The move follows his sexist comments about women more than a week ago, and an ensuing and rare public debate in Japan about gender equality. They also come just over five months before the Olympics are to open.
READ FULL STORY
Close
(FILES) This file photo taken on July 24, 2019 shows president of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, delivering a speech during a ceremony to unveil the one-year countdown clock for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. - Tokyo 2020 Games chief Yoshiro Mori has apologised and said he may have to resign after sparking a sexism row by claiming women "have difficulty" speaking concisely, a Japanese daily said on February 4, 2021. (Photo by Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP)(AFP)
(FILES) This file photo taken on July 24, 2019 shows president of Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games organising committee, Yoshiro Mori, delivering a speech during a ceremony to unveil the one-year countdown clock for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. - Tokyo 2020 Games chief Yoshiro Mori has apologised and said he may have to resign after sparking a sexism row by claiming women "have difficulty" speaking concisely, a Japanese daily said on February 4, 2021. (Photo by Toshifumi KITAMURA / AFP)(AFP)
olympics

Tokyo Olympics chief apologises, but refuses to resign over sexist comments

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:32 AM IST
The 83-year-old Mori, a former Japanese prime minister and head of the Tokyo organising committee, acknowledged that his comments that women board members talked too much were "inappropriate" and against the Olympic spirit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (TOGOC) President Yoshiro Mori(AP)
Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (TOGOC) President Yoshiro Mori(AP)
olympics

Tokyo Olympics chief says he may resign as furore grows over sexist comments

Reuters
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:19 AM IST
On social media, Mori's comments caused an immediate furore. The hashtag "Mori, please resign" was trending on Twitter in Japan on Thursday morning and some users on the platform were already calling on sponsors to pressure the Tokyo organising committee into dropping him from the top post.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People wearing face masks walk and ride past an Olympics decoration installed along a street in Tokyo.(AP)
People wearing face masks walk and ride past an Olympics decoration installed along a street in Tokyo.(AP)
olympics

Right to protest rule could see Olympics face unique challenge

By Sharda Ugra
PUBLISHED ON JAN 29, 2021 08:14 AM IST
  • Rule 50 is one of the 61 rules in the Olympic Charter, and specifically it is rule 50.2 which may turn up frequently in 2021, its pot constantly on stir and simmer. The rule says: “No kind of demonstration or political, religious or racial propaganda is permitted in any Olympic sites, venues or other areas.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (TOGOC) President Yoshiro Mori (L) and CEO Toshiro Muto speak to the media after a video conference with IOC President Thomas Bach at the TOGOC headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2021.(REUTERS)
Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games Organising Committee (TOGOC) President Yoshiro Mori (L) and CEO Toshiro Muto speak to the media after a video conference with IOC President Thomas Bach at the TOGOC headquarters in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2021.(REUTERS)
olympics

Tokyo Olympic organisers say no doubts from partners about Japan's games

Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 28, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Tokyo 2020 Olympic organising committee president Yoshiro Mori said Thomas Bach, the head of the International Olympic Committee, had asked Tokyo officials for an update on Japan's vaccination roll-out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks near a banner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.(AP)
A man wearing a protective mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus walks near a banner of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics.(AP)
olympics

Column: Athletes can get in line for vaccines like everyone

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 01:30 PM IST
  • Listen to Olympic officials, and it's almost a certainty. Thomas Bach made that clear Wednesday when he vowed that the Olympics would be staged in July and that this time there is no back up plan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
IOC President, Thomas Bach, hosts the first Executive Board meeting for 2021 at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland.(REUTERS)
IOC President, Thomas Bach, hosts the first Executive Board meeting for 2021 at the Olympic House in Lausanne, Switzerland.(REUTERS)
olympics

IOC says speculating on Tokyo Olympics is damaging athletes

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 28, 2021 09:29 AM IST
The International Olympic Committee and organizers in Japan have repeatedly insisted there is no Plan B for the Tokyo Games, which were already postponed by one year during the coronavirus pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man wearing a face mask to help protect himself from the coronavirus runs near plaques in honor of 1964 Tokyo Olympics Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 600 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)(AP)
A man wearing a face mask to help protect himself from the coronavirus runs near plaques in honor of 1964 Tokyo Olympics Monday, Jan. 25, 2021 in Tokyo. The Japanese capital confirmed more than 600 new coronavirus cases on Monday. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)(AP)
olympics

IOC, Tokyo Olympics to unveil rule book for beating pandemic

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 27, 2021 11:49 AM IST
The rollout at Olympic headquarters in Switzerland is planned for Feb. 4, with Tokyo likely to present on Feb. 5.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Neeraj Chopra.(PTI)
File image of Neeraj Chopra.(PTI)
olympics

Need high-intensity meets to prepare for Tokyo: Neeraj Chopra

By Avishek Roy
PUBLISHED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:31 AM IST
  • Currently, in the training camp in Bhubaneswar, Chopra is eyeing a return to action at the Federation Cup on March 15.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Wrestlers participate in the 65th Senior Men Free Wrestling Championship at Noida Stadium.(ANI Photo)
Wrestlers participate in the 65th Senior Men Free Wrestling Championship at Noida Stadium.(ANI Photo)
olympics

Wrestlers glad as competition resumes, eye Olympic berths

By Avishek Roy
UPDATED ON JAN 25, 2021 11:32 AM IST
  • For the 250-odd participants, it was a new lifeline. They had people cheering for them from the stands but repeated appeals for wearing masks and social distancing had no takers. There were no marked zones, no bio-secure area for wrestlers and coaches in the indoor arena.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of Neeraj Chopra.(PTI)
File image of Neeraj Chopra.(PTI)
olympics

Neeraj says uncertainty over staging of postponed Olympics creates anxiety

PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 09:34 PM IST
There has been intense speculation over the staging of Tokyo Olympics in July-August with some reports suggesting that the Games may be scrapped while the organisers, the Japanese government and the International Olympic Committee insisting they will be held on schedule.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man wearing a mask rides past Tokyo's Olympics mascot shown on the wall of a construction site in Tokyo on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.(AP)
A man wearing a mask rides past Tokyo's Olympics mascot shown on the wall of a construction site in Tokyo on Friday, Jan. 22, 2021.(AP)
olympics

Japan vaccination uncertainty casts doubts over Olympics

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 04:44 PM IST
Japan hopes to start Covid-19 vaccinations in late February, but uncertainty is growing that a nation ranked among the world’s lowest in vaccine confidence can pull off the massive, $14 billion project in time for the games in July, casting doubt on whether the Tokyo Olympics can happen.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Athletics - IOC Executive Board Meetings - Olympic House, Lausanne, Switzerland - December 7, 2020 IOC President, Thomas Bach begins the week of IOC Executive Board Meetings Greg Martin/IOC/Handout via REUTERS/Files(REUTERS)
Athletics - IOC Executive Board Meetings - Olympic House, Lausanne, Switzerland - December 7, 2020 IOC President, Thomas Bach begins the week of IOC Executive Board Meetings Greg Martin/IOC/Handout via REUTERS/Files(REUTERS)
olympics

Amid cancellation talk, Tokyo Olympics `focused on hosting'

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 12:31 PM IST
  • Now set to open July 23, the Tokyo Games were postponed 10 months ago at the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, and now the event appears threatened again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
File image of IOC president Thomas Bach. (Getty Images)
File image of IOC president Thomas Bach. (Getty Images)
olympics

IOC chief Bach says 'no Plan B' for Tokyo Games

Reuters, Tokyo
PUBLISHED ON JAN 21, 2021 10:09 PM IST
  • Thomas Bach reaffirmed his commitment to holding the Tokyo Olympics later this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch illuminated Olympic rings floating in the waters off Odaiba island in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. While Japan�s infection count has been well below other rich industrialized nations, the pandemic has been a persistent cloud over the Olympics since they were delayed almost a year ago. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
People watch illuminated Olympic rings floating in the waters off Odaiba island in Tokyo, Japan, on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. While Japan�s infection count has been well below other rich industrialized nations, the pandemic has been a persistent cloud over the Olympics since they were delayed almost a year ago. Photographer: Toru Hanai/Bloomberg(Bloomberg)
olympics

Former IOC vice president says UN could rule on Tokyo Games

AP
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 08:20 AM IST
  • The Olympics are to open on July 23 but face mounting opposition at home as COVID-19 cases surge in Tokyo, across Japan and across the globe.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP