News updates from HT: Tripura health workers' hurdles in vaccinating people in remote areas and all the latest news

Tripura health workers cross hurdles to vaccinate people in remote areas

Sanjay Urang, a multipurpose worker, covers long distances every day on foot, including crossing a rivulet, to reach the remote areas in Tripura carrying vaccines to vaccinate the people who are still unaware of the necessity of the vaccination. Read more

'Plan to instigate and defame': SKM cautions farmers against Haryana BJP's Tiranga Yatra

Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) on Sunday urged farmers of Haryana to not oppose the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) "Tiranga Yatra," which, the body claimed, is a "devious plan to instigate and defame farmers." Read more

Will nasal vaccines offer maximum protection against Covid-19? What we know

Nasal vaccines, which are under trial across the world, are believed to be more effective than intramuscular vaccines as nasal vaccines are supposed to provide mucosal immunity in the nose -- one of the entry points of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Read more

Will US see more lockdowns in future? Dr Anthony Fauci says no but warns ‘things are going to get worse’

US President Joe Biden’s top medical advisor Dr Anthony Fauci on Sunday said that while the US is not likely to see more lockdowns, “some pain and suffering” still lie ahead due to the growing number of infections. Read more

Tokyo Olympics: India men's hockey team enters semifinal with 3-1 win over Great Britain

India defeated Great Britain 3-1 in the men's hockey quarter-final to earn a spot in the semi-finals at the Tokyo Olympics. The Manpreet Singh-led side will face off against the 2018 world champions Belgium. Read more

Anushka Sharma makes Virat Kohli go ‘wow’, break into song and dance as he praises her beauty. Watch

Actor Anushka Sharma left her husband, cricketer Virat Kohli, smitten in a new advertisement for a soap brand that they featured in together. In the video, he was awestruck by her and broke into an impromptu song about her beauty as he danced with her. Read more

Royal Enfield sells 39,290 units in domestic market in July

Royal Enfield on Sunday informed it had sold a total of 44,038 motorcycles in the month of July, up around nine per cent from the same period in 2020. Read more



