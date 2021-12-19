Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News updates from HT: Two political murders in under 12 hours shock Kerala and all the latest news

The RSS worker was travelling with his wife at around 9 am when he was hacked to death allegedly by SDPI workers in Kerala on Monday, police said.(HT_PRINT)
Published on Dec 19, 2021 12:54 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Two political murders in under 12 hours shock Kerala

Two state-level leaders of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were killed in an apparent retaliatory attack in Alappuzha on Sunday, police said. Read more

One injured by crude bomb during Kolkata civic polls; low turnout till afternoon

A man sustained an injury in the leg when a crude bomb went off in the north-eastern part of Kolkata on Sunday morning during the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections, police said. Read more

Day after Golden Temple sacrilege ‘bid’, one death, cop says situation peaceful

A day after a man was beaten to death following an alleged attempt to commit sacrilege inside the Golden Temple in Amritsar, police said on Sunday security arrangements have been made on the premises and the situation is peaceful. Read more

