News updates from HT: US envoy for Afghanistan meets NSA, foreign secretary on India visit and all the latest news

US special envoy for Afghanistan on India visit, meets NSA and foreign secretary

Thomas West, the newly appointed United States (US) special representative for Afghanistan reached New Delhi on Tuesday, and called on National Security Adviser (NSA) Ajit Doval and foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla to discuss current developments in the war-torn country now governed by a Taliban-led regime. Read more

Gold worth ₹75 lakh found hidden under passenger seat on AI flight from Dubai

Gold bars worth at least ₹75 lakh were found hidden under a passenger seat of an Air India flight that landed at the Jaipur International Airport from Dubai on Tuesday. Read more

Desperation to please voters: Sitaram Yechury on Purvanchal Expressway

Taking a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury on Tuesday said that they are inaugurating projects in Uttar Pradesh in order to attract votes from the people of the poll-bound state. Read more

India vs New Zealand: Takeaways from Rahul Dravid’s first press conference as India’s full-time head coach

Team India head coach Rahul Dravid, as expected, sounded extremely clear and focussed during his first press conference after taking up the mantle from Ravi Shastri. Read more

Kangana Ranaut shares post about Mahatma Gandhi, says 'offering another cheek' gets ‘bheekh’, not freedom

Actor Kangana Ranaut has once again stirred up controversy with her views on India's independence struggle against British rule. Last week, while speaking at a summit she said that India's freedom was a ‘bheekh (handout)’. Read more