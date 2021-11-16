Home / Cities / Jaipur News / Gold worth 75 lakh found hidden under passenger seat on AI flight from Dubai
jaipur news

Gold worth 75 lakh found hidden under passenger seat on AI flight from Dubai

The gold bars were concealed under the cushion of the seat, allegedly to be collected by airline staff. A passenger has been detained and the ground staff are under examination.
Gold bars found concealed under passenger seat on Air India flight from Dubai.(ANI)
Gold bars found concealed under passenger seat on Air India flight from Dubai.(ANI)
Published on Nov 16, 2021 07:50 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Sharmita Kar | Edited by Avik Roy, New Delhi

Gold bars worth at least 75 lakh were found hidden under a passenger seat of an Air India flight that landed at the Jaipur International Airport from Dubai on Tuesday.

A passenger was detained by customs officials and two gold bars weighing about 1,500 grams were seized from his seat.

Officials conducted a search on the Air India aircraft AI 942 after receiving intelligence inputs on the same, assistant commissioner of customs department BB Atal informed. The gold bars were found concealed under the cushion of the passenger's seat.

During interrogation, the accused passenger revealed that the gold kept in the aircraft was to be collected by an airline staff not known to him, the commissioner said.

Meanwhile, Jaipur airport authorities said that the role of ground staff is under examination.

They were 99.50% pure and the value was estimated to be around 75.9 lakh. The gold has been seized under Section 1962 of the Customs Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
gold dubai
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out