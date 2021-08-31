News updates from HT: Uttarakhand's Pauri Garhwal district reports first case of AY.12 variant and all the latest news

First case of AY.12 sub-lineage of Delta variant in Pauri Garhwal: Check details

Pauri Garhwal distrcit in Uttarakhand reported its first case of AY.12 variant of coronavirus on Monday, news agency ANI reported. The case of the variant was reported in Kotdwar in Pauri Garhwal, the district authorities said, according to ANI. Read more

Tokyo Paralympics: Singhraj Adana wins bronze medal in shooting event

India's Singhraj Adana bagged the bronze medal in shooting P1 men's 10m air pistol SH1 final at the Tokyo Paralympics on Monday. His total score in the final was 216.8 and he finished in the third position to add to India's medal tally. It takes India's total medal tally at the Games so far to 8. Read more

Bigg Boss OTT: Shilpa Shetty is 'proud' as Shamita Shetty tears letter from family to save Raqesh Bapat

Shilpa Shetty is nothing but 'proud' of her sister Shamita Shetty after she came forward to save her 'connection' Raqesh Bapat on the recent episode of Bigg Boss OTT. Read more

Tata Tigor EV 2021 launched, gets 4-star safety rating; range and price revealed

Tata Motors on Tuesday officially launched Tata Tigor EV at a starting price of ₹11.99 lakh, going up to ₹13.14 lakh (ex showroom). Read more

Ankita Konwar does 30k run and 30 Surya Namaskars for 30th birthday, Milind Soman is proud

Fitness-enthusiast Ankita Konwar and wife of the 55-year-old actor and celebrated supermodel Milind Soman celebrated her 30th birthday on Monday, August 30. Read more

Shahid Afridi supports Taliban: What Pakistan sports star said on Afghan cricket

Former Pakistan Cricket Captain Shahid Afridi shared his views on cricket and women’s rights in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. The Pakistan cricketer spoke in favour of the Taliban for supporting cricket in Afghanistan. Watch here